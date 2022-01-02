 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/2
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/2

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant reaches for the pylon but fails to score during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

 Jae C. Hong, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 17.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran six times for 21 yards, caught four passes for 31 yards and returned one kick for 18 yards against the Saints.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed 16 times for 47 yards and caught six passes for 32 yards against the 49ers.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Finished with five tackles, including one tackle for loss against the Cardinals.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for 139 yards with a long of 61 against the Rams.

Brett Maher, K, Saints: Went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts, including a long of 41 against the Panthers.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made two special teams tackle against the Chiefs.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made three tackles against the Jets.

Others of note

Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers.

Harrison Phillips, (Millard West grad), DL, Bills: Recorded four tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss against the Falcons.

Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Made two extra points against the Cardinals.

Husker News