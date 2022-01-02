Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/2

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 17.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran six times for 21 yards, caught four passes for 31 yards and returned one kick for 18 yards against the Saints.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed 16 times for 47 yards and caught six passes for 32 yards against the 49ers.
Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Finished with five tackles, including one tackle for loss against the Cardinals.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for 139 yards with a long of 61 against the Rams.
Brett Maher, K, Saints: Went 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts, including a long of 41 against the Panthers.
Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made two special teams tackle against the Chiefs.
Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made three tackles against the Jets.
Others of note
Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers.
Harrison Phillips, (Millard West grad), DL, Bills: Recorded four tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss against the Falcons.
Greg Zuerlein, (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: Made two extra points against the Cardinals.