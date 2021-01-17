Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/17

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in the divisional playoff round

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Collected seven tackles, including six solo, as Tampa Bay advanced to the NFC Championship Game by beating the Saints 30-20 on Sunday.

Khalil Davis, DT, Buccaneers: Did not see any action.

Andy Janovich, RB, Browns: Did not see any action.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Rattled off four punts, averaging 40.8 yards a kick. Had one punt land within the 20-yard line.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles, one solo.

