 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/17
View Comments

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/17

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Buccaneers Saints Football

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (left) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David during Sunday's NFC divisional round game in New Orleans.

 Butch Dill, The Associated Press

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in the divisional playoff round

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Collected seven tackles, including six solo, as Tampa Bay advanced to the NFC Championship Game by beating the Saints 30-20 on Sunday.

Khalil Davis, DT, Buccaneers: Did not see any action.

Andy Janovich, RB, Browns: Did not see any action.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Rattled off four punts, averaging 40.8 yards a kick. Had one punt land within the 20-yard line.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles, one solo. 

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 1/11
View Comments
1
2
1
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Corcoran to start, Miller retires and other notables from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News