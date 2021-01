Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Wild-Card Weekend on the NFL gridiron:

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Had eight solos tackles and assisted on one to go along with a sack as the Bucs knocked off Washington on Saturday.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: After missing last week's game due to COVID-19 protocols, Koch punted twice for an average of 50.5 yards as the Ravens beat the Titans on Sunday.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Had three tackles, one solo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0