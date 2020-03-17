Ex-Huskers Alex Lewis and Maliek Collins sign deals with NFL teams

A pair of former Huskers are signing new deals during the NFL free agency frenzy.

The New York Jets continued to address their offensive line by agreeing to terms with guard Alex Lewis on a three-year contract.

Lewis was acquired by New York from Baltimore last August and started 12 out of 15 games after taking over at left guard for the injured Kelechi Osemele.

The Jets announced the move Tuesday to bring back the 27-year-old Lewis. The New York Daily News reported the deal is worth $18.6 million, with $6 million guaranteed.

Lewis was a fourth-round pick of Baltimore in 2016 out of Nebraska. He missed the 2017 season with a shoulder injury suffered during the Ravens' preseason opener and played in 10 games the following year.

He came to the Jets as a backup but was pushed into the starting lineup when Osemele injured a shoulder and was ultimately released after having season-ending surgery that wasn't approved by the team.

Former Husker defensive tackle Maliek Collins will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bay Area News reported.