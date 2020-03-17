Ex-Huskers Alex Lewis and Maliek Collins sign deals; Janovich reportedly being traded

A pair of former Huskers are signing new deals during the NFL free agency frenzy.
The New York Jets continued to address their offensive line by agreeing to terms with guard Alex Lewis on a three-year contract.
Lewis was acquired by New York from Baltimore last August and started 12 out of 15 games after taking over at left guard for the injured Kelechi Osemele.
The Jets announced the move Tuesday to bring back the 27-year-old Lewis. The New York Daily News reported the deal is worth $18.6 million, with $6 million guaranteed.
Lewis was a fourth-round pick of Baltimore in 2016 out of Nebraska. He missed the 2017 season with a shoulder injury suffered during the Ravens' preseason opener and played in 10 games the following year.
You have free articles remaining.
He came to the Jets as a backup but was pushed into the starting lineup when Osemele injured a shoulder and was ultimately released after having season-ending surgery that wasn't approved by the team.
Former Husker defensive tackle Maliek Collins will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Bay Area News reported.
The 24-year-old Collins was a key cog in Dallas for four seasons, starting 55 games while recording 14½ sacks. He was credited with a career-high 30 pressures in 2019.
Collins was ranked the No. 81 best free agent available by Pro Football Talk.
The Browns are acquiring fullback and ex-Husker Andy Janovich in a trade from the Denver Broncos, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
Cleveland will send a seventh-round pick in 2021 to the Broncos for the 26-year-old Janovich. New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has said he wants to add a fullback. The team rarely used a traditional blocking back under Freddie Kitchens last season.
A sixth-round pick in 2016, Janovich has started 19 games. He’s rushed for just 51 yards and scored three touchdowns, and added 22 catches for 223 yards.