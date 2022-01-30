 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Ex-Husker Zac Taylor, Burrow leads Bengals to the Super Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
Bengals Chiefs Football

Bengals coach Zac Taylor stands on the field before the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

 CHARLIE RIEDEL, The Associated Press

One of the last times Zac Taylor was at Arrowhead Stadium, his Nebraska football team suffered a loss to Oklahoma on a cold night in the Big 12 championship game.

His latest trip to the stadium is much more memorable.

The Cincinnati Bengals, coached by Taylor, rallied to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Taylor, Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl.

Two years ago, the Bengals had the NFL's worst record in Taylor's first year with the organization.

The Bengals trailed 21-3 Sunday before rallying to tie the game at 21-21. After both teams traded field goals, the Bengals knocked the game-winning kick in OT.

Check back later for updates to this story

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News