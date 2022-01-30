Ex-Husker Zac Taylor, Burrow leads Bengals to the Super Bowl

One of the last times Zac Taylor was at Arrowhead Stadium, his Nebraska football team suffered a loss to Oklahoma on a cold night in the Big 12 championship game.

His latest trip to the stadium is much more memorable.

The Cincinnati Bengals, coached by Taylor, rallied to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Taylor, Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl.

Two years ago, the Bengals had the NFL's worst record in Taylor's first year with the organization.

The Bengals trailed 21-3 Sunday before rallying to tie the game at 21-21. After both teams traded field goals, the Bengals knocked the game-winning kick in OT.

