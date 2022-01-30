Ex-Husker Zac Taylor, Burrow lead Bengals to the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Who Dey!? Not those same ol’ Bungles. Not even close.

Joe Burrow and these young, hungry Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl-bound as unexpected and tenacious AFC champions.

Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback. They got the Bengals to the NFL's big game for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday.

“It’s a special team that’s capable of doing special things,” said coach Zac Taylor, who was in elementary school the last time the Bengals went to the Super Bowl.

“We’ve said that from the get-go, whether people believed us or not,” he added. “We believed. So we’re not surprised.”

One of the last times Taylor was at Arrowhead Stadium, he was leading North Division champion Nebraska into the Big 12 championship game in 2006. Oklahoma won on a cold, cold night in Kansas City.

The Arrowhead Stadium feeling for Taylor, who is in his third season as Bengals head coach, was much better this time.

The Bengals (13-7) erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record for the largest comeback — to take a late 24-21 lead on McPherson's 52-yarder.

“I’d say nobody blinked an eye,” the rookie kicker said of the Bengals falling behind big early. “I think we all thought we were going to come back and win the game.”

But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard kick as time expired in regulation sent it to overtime a week after his 49-yarder on the final play of regulation did the same against Buffalo.

And after the Bills' Josh Allen called tails and it came up heads for the overtime coin toss in that one — giving Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs the ball to seal a wild 42-26 victory — Cincinnati backup quarterback Brandon Allen called heads and the coin came up tails.

The Chiefs opened overtime again with the ball, but Vonn Bell intercepted Mahomes on the third play, and Burrow and the Bengals took over.

And now they're heading to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989 after winning their first playoff overtime game.

“Usually when you lose the coin flip to those guys, you’re going home," said Burrow, the Bengals' second-year quarterback. "Our defense really stepped up and made plays in the second half. And on offense, we made plays when we had to. I thought the offensive line played really well all day. We started running the ball there at the end and that’s exciting.

"Big win for us.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs (14-6) will be left to lament blowing a chance at a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

“When you’re up 21-3 at any point in the game, you can’t lose it,” Mahomes said. “I put that on myself.”

The Chiefs had a chance at a winning touchdown in the closing seconds of regulation, but sacks by Sam Hubbard on consecutive plays forced Kansas City to settle for the tying field goal.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl," Hubbard said. “It sounds crazy to say that.”

The Bengals have won six of their last seven games against the Chiefs, including two this season. But it didn't look good for Cincinnati early in this one.

The 18-point comeback by Cincinnati tied Indianapolis (vs. New England in 2006) for the largest in AFC championship history.

“I wouldn’t call it surreal, I would say it’s exciting,” Burrow said. “I think if you would have told me before the season that we’d be going to the Super Bowl, I probably would have called you crazy. Then, you know, we play the whole season and nothing surprises me now.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0