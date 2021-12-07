Ex-Husker Will Compton makes return to NFL, signs with Raiders

Former Husker Will Compton signed Tuesday with Las Vegas to help shore up the Raiders injury-depleted linebacker corps, announcing the move on Twitter.

The 32-year-old hasn't played this season but played 12 games for Tennessee in 2020 and nine games for the Raiders in 2019, their last season in Oakland.

After his Husker career, Compton went undrafted in 2013 but signed with Washington, where he played until 2017. He enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2015, when he started 10 games at linebacker had 122 tackles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0