Ex-Husker Prince Amukamara signs with Saints, gears up for NFL season No. 11
topical

Ex-Husker Prince Amukamara signs with Saints, gears up for NFL season No. 11

Jaguars Lions Football

Prince Amukamara appears in a game for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2016 season.

 Julie Koch

Prince Amukamara is gearing up for an 11th season in the NFL.

The former Husker signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints and participated in his first practice Monday, one day after a tryout.

Amukamara, who played at Nebraska from 2007-10, didn't crack an active roster last season in stints with Las Vegas and Arizona.

Amukamara, 32, has started 99 games in the NFL and appeared 113 times. He has 477 tackles and 10 interceptions. 

At Nebraska, Amukamara was the Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2010. He was drafted in the first round (19th overall) by New York in the 2011 NFL Draft. 

