Ex-Husker Cethan Carter re-signs with Bengals
View Comments

Ex-Husker Cethan Carter re-signs with Bengals

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Giants Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Cethan Carter runs with the ball against the New York Giants in August. Carter re-signed with the Bengals for one year.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

The NFL's Cincinnati Bengals re-signed former Husker Cethan Carter to a one-year contract.

Carter, a tight end who will enter his fourth NFL season, originally signed with Cincinnati in 2017 as a free agent.

Carter has played in 31 career games in the NFL, last season catching two passes for 13 yards and one touchdown, his only receptions as a pro. Carter spent the 2018 season on injured reserve.

Carter has been a regular contributor on special teams.

In his four seasons at Nebraska, Carter caught 59 passes for 744 yards (12.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. His best season came as a junior in 2015, when he had 24 receptions for 329 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 48 yards and a TD.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News