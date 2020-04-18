Ex-Husker Cethan Carter re-signs with Bengals

The NFL's Cincinnati Bengals re-signed former Husker Cethan Carter to a one-year contract.
Carter, a tight end who will enter his fourth NFL season, originally signed with Cincinnati in 2017 as a free agent.
Carter has played in 31 career games in the NFL, last season catching two passes for 13 yards and one touchdown, his only receptions as a pro. Carter spent the 2018 season on injured reserve.
Carter has been a regular contributor on special teams.
In his four seasons at Nebraska, Carter caught 59 passes for 744 yards (12.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. His best season came as a junior in 2015, when he had 24 receptions for 329 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 48 yards and a TD.
