Ex-Husker Cethan Carter re-signs with Bengals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NFL's Cincinnati Bengals re-signed former Husker Cethan Carter to a one-year contract.

Carter, a tight end who will enter his fourth NFL season, originally signed with Cincinnati in 2017 as a free agent.

Carter has played in 31 career games in the NFL, last season catching two passes for 13 yards and one touchdown, his only receptions as a pro. Carter spent the 2018 season on injured reserve.

Carter has been a regular contributor on special teams.

In his four seasons at Nebraska, Carter caught 59 passes for 744 yards (12.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. His best season came as a junior in 2015, when he had 24 receptions for 329 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 48 yards and a TD.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0