Former Nebraska player and assistant coach Barney Cotton underwent a successful heart transplant Tuesday night, UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.
The 63-year-old Cotton was UNLV’s offensive coordinator the past four years, but he had to step away in July after discovering he needed the transplant. He hopes to return to coaching.
Rebels long-time football booster Chuck Davison told the Review-Journal that Cotton, 63, emerged from surgery early Wednesday morning.
He faces a long recovery process, and doctors will be watching to see if his body properly accepts the new heart. The procedure reportedly took place in Omaha, where Cotton and his wife, Christine, had been staying with his sister.
A graduate of Omaha Burke High School, Cotton served two stints as an assistant at Nebraska -- in 2003 under Frank Solich and from 2008-14 under Bo Pelini. In his last game at Nebraska, Cotton served as interim head coach in a 45-42 loss to USC in the 2014 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Cotton was a standout former Nebraska player during the 1970s, spending his first two seasons as an offensive lineman, then the next season as a defensive tackle. As a senior, he returned to the offensive line, earning All-Big-Eight honors while helping Tom Osborne's 1978 team to a league championship.