‘Everything changed’ for Caleb Tannor, who has emerged as a leader on the Husker defense

For the first time in several years, Caleb Tannor was ready to talk.

The veteran edge rusher has been a key part of Nebraska’s pass rush efforts for the last four seasons, but he hasn’t always been one of the vocal leaders on that front.

In a rare appearance at Friday’s post-practice press conference, Tannor explained what had changed.

“I told them boys that I’m not doing (any) interviews until we started winning some games,” Tannor said. “… I’ve been here four or five years and it’s about that time to go to a bowl game.

“I feel like I’ve matured off the field and off the field; when I realized it was bigger than me, that’s when everything changed.”

It’s clear from Tannor’s demeanor — he’s ready to play a much bigger role as a leader in 2022. He’s totaled 82 tackles and 7 1/2 sacks over his four-year Husker career, and NU is seeking an even bigger contribution than the 33 tackles and two sacks he provided a year ago.

In a talented edge rusher group, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander sees Tannor as one of his top options.

"Last year in camp I think we saw a glimpse of what (Tannor) could be, and I think in the spring and through the fall we saw what we expected out of him the whole time," Chinander said. "I think he has developed himself as a really good player and is doing a lot of really good things right now.”

Some fifth-year seniors might have bristled at transfers coming in and fighting for their spot, or at young players who don’t know the defensive alignments yet. But, that’s not Tannor – he praised Ochaun Mathis for the competition he brings to practice, and he’s also taken an active role in being a mentor to his younger teammates.

That’s something that is expected of seniors across the program, but Tannor has his own form of leadership that he shows every day.

“I just try and be a voice to each and every one of them. I feel like it’s been really good, because my leadership comes with setting an example,” Tannor said. “I go out there and do the things, and I know somebody’s watching because I like to set the example for them.”

Early into Nebraska’s fall camp, there’s been plenty of rotation among the No. 1 and No. 2 groups in practice, something Tannor enjoys. He was also plenty excited that Friday was the first day Nebraska practiced in full pads, as opposed to helmets and shorts.

For a physical player like Tannor, that’s his bread and butter.

“Caleb’s been running at a pretty fast pace over the last couple days with just helmets on; it’s good to see him get in there with the pads on,” Nebraska defensive line coach Mike Dawson said.

Even with his leadership role growing on this year’s team, Tannor knows there’s still no guarantee he’ll be a day-one starter against Northwestern. That right there is why Tannor continues to drill the need for hard work into his head and the minds of his teammates.

No matter who’s on the field, Tannor wants them to be prepared to overpower their opponents and lead Nebraska to a winning season. Forget about individual goals, Tannor said — being part of a top-10 defense this season is his only goal other than making a bowl game.

For a player who resisted such big statements for years, Tannor still has plenty of lessons worth passing down.