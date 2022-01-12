'Every down is fourth down on special teams': On radio, Bill Busch talks new coordinator role

Bill Busch watched a bunch of bowl games over the past month, but he didn't do so idly.

Nebraska's newly minted special teams coordinator, who was elevated by coach Scott Frost to the position recently after spending last year as a defensive analyst on the staff, said he accumulated a list of 50 teachable special teams moments across bowl games.

"There's so many unique things that happen and so you've got to be on top of all of them," he said during an appearance on "Sports Nightly" on Wednesday. "I'll give you an example, there's a term called 'mayday field goal,' which means you've got to run out and kick a field goal while the clock is running on the last play of the game. Well, in my 30-whatever years of coaching, I've never had to defend one and I've never had to run one, but yet you do it every week. Because when you need it, you need it. It's important. It's not, 'Oh, my bad.' You don't get my bad.

"Every down is fourth down on special teams."

The Pender native returns to a position he's held here in the past, and this time he'll have to try to reverse special teams play that under Frost the past four years has ranged between inconsistent and downright bad.