Even with proven veterans in group, Sean Beckton strives to keep Husker tight ends 'on edge'

If Nebraska's downfield passing game improves — a priority, according to coach Scott Frost — Allen figures to be even more of a prime target. According to Beckton, Allen is an elite pass catcher and route runner.

However, "He really needs to continue to develop at the point of attack in his blocking," the coach said. "He's really made a lot of strides over the last two years. I'm really, really excited to see his strength gains translate to the field when we put the pads on Friday.

"He's really increased his strength level. You can tell just by looking at him and watching him doing things the first two days."

On the other hand, the 6-6, 260-pound Vokolek's blocking is of no concern. He's a road-grader who last season routinely knocked defenders 10 yards down the field, Beckton said.

He also caught nine passes for 91 yards.

However, "He's got to get better understanding the entire offense," the coach said. "Austin Allen has really helped him grow in our offensive scheme. Those guys have done a lot of studying together as far schemes and things that have really helped (Vokolek) play fast. He made a couple adjustments (Tuesday) that I hadn't gone over. But him and Austin being in the offense together and going through different things, he made the adjustments.