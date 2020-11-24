Erik Chinander says of Nebraska-Iowa: "The level of the rivalry is super high"

The 1999 season was current Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz's first year in charge of the program.

Nebraska leads the all-time series 29-18-3, but Iowa has won six of nine meetings as Big Ten opponents.

It's not like Chinander is hearing from former Hawkeye teammates this week.

"To be honest with you, just like any teammate — no matter where you come from or where you end up — they are very supportive of me first," the coach said. "To be honest with you, I don't really hear from them much this week because they know there will be some bite back real hard. I think everyone kind of leaves each other alone during this one. But aside from this week, my teammates cheer for us whenever they can. So there's no banter or anything like that."

He's pleased with how Nebraska's defenders have responded in practice in the wake of a 41-23 loss to Illinois.

"I didn't know exactly what we were going to get," he said. "Obviously, you're riding high after Penn State (30-23 win), then you're pretty low after the last game. You don't know what you're going to get. They came in ready to work, and they've been great. Coach (Scott) Frost did a great job with them. They were flying around on Sunday with the walkthrough. They were ready to work. They want to correct their mistakes."

