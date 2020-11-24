Erik Chinander says of Nebraska-Iowa: "The level of the rivalry is super high"

Erik Chinander played football at Iowa and earned two bachelor's degrees from the university.
So, yes, he understands the Nebraska-Iowa gridiron rivalry, and the significance of the Hawkeyes winning five straight games in the series.
"The level of the rivalry is super high," said Chinander, the third-year Husker defensive coordinator. "It's a relatively newer rivalry in football because of the conference realignment (in 2010). But I think there's been a lot of different rivalries between the states for a long time in a lot of different categories. So I think it means a lot to not only the players on both sides but the fans on both sides, and the people of each state."
Nebraska (1-3) will take on Iowa (3-2) at noon Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
"If you can't get ready for this one, then you probably don't need to be playing college football or (be) at Nebraska, because this is a game that everybody is ready for," Chinander told reporters Tuesday. "Everybody wants to win this game, and everybody better leave it all on the field in this one because this is a game that's super, super important to not only our program but the state of Nebraska."
Chinander was a walk-on offensive lineman at Iowa from 1998-2002, a period during which Nebraska twice hammered the Hawkeyes — 42-7 in 1999 in Iowa City and 42-13 as the nation's top-ranked team in 2000 in Lincoln.
The 1999 season was current Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz's first year in charge of the program.
Nebraska leads the all-time series 29-18-3, but Iowa has won six of nine meetings as Big Ten opponents.
It's not like Chinander is hearing from former Hawkeye teammates this week.
"To be honest with you, just like any teammate — no matter where you come from or where you end up — they are very supportive of me first," the coach said. "To be honest with you, I don't really hear from them much this week because they know there will be some bite back real hard. I think everyone kind of leaves each other alone during this one. But aside from this week, my teammates cheer for us whenever they can. So there's no banter or anything like that."
He's pleased with how Nebraska's defenders have responded in practice in the wake of a 41-23 loss to Illinois.
"I didn't know exactly what we were going to get," he said. "Obviously, you're riding high after Penn State (30-23 win), then you're pretty low after the last game. You don't know what you're going to get. They came in ready to work, and they've been great. Coach (Scott) Frost did a great job with them. They were flying around on Sunday with the walkthrough. They were ready to work. They want to correct their mistakes."
