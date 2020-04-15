Eric Crouch rounds out Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame 2020 Class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It's been a good year for Eric Crouch and halls of fame.

The Nebraska quarterback and 2001 Heisman Trophy winner, who was named to the College Football Hall of Fame last month, will be the sixth and final member of the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame 2020 class, the school announced Wednesday.

The former Heisman Trophy winner (2001) remains the program leader in touchdowns, and is well-known for his prowess as a rushing threat. The Huskers went 55-9 during the five seasons Crouch was on campus, including a trip to the national title game in 2001.

Crouch passed for nearly 5,000 yards and rushed for more than 3,700 yards in his career, in the process becoming just the third player in NCAA history to pass for 4,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards. Crouch piled up 97 touchdowns in his career (34 throwing, 61 passing, two receiving).

He is still NU's all-time leading rusher and has the most career touchdowns in school history.