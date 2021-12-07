 Skip to main content
Eric Crouch calls his latest accolade — induction into the College Football Hall of Fame — a surreal honor
Eric Crouch calls his latest accolade — induction into the College Football Hall of Fame — a surreal honor

Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame, 10.1

Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2020 inductee Eric Crouch smiles on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Eric Crouch was on vacation in Jamaica when he got what he thought was a strange text message from former teammate Matt Davison.

Do you have FaceTime?

"He's never cared that I've had FaceTime … I don't have FaceTime," the former Husker quarterback great recalled.

Luckily, Crouch's wife did and he was able to set up a video meeting with Davison, Scott Frost and Tom Osborne.

Crouch was going to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, they told him.

"That's how they broke me the news," Crouch said. "It ended up being a lot of fun in Jamaica."

About 21 months later, Crouch took another fun trip, this time to Las Vegas for the College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which took place Tuesday night.

The 2001 Heisman Trophy winner became the seventh Husker to enter the hall, joining Aaron Taylor (2018), Trev Alberts (2015), Tommie Frazier (2013), Will Shields (2011), Grant Wistrom (2009) and Mike Rozier (2006).

Husker Heisman winner Crouch elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Only a fraction of college football players receive such an honor.

"That's something that hit me, too," Crouch said ahead of Tuesday's ceremony. "I know the Heisman has a very select few number, but this is something different. It's fun to be in a group where other Nebraska players are in, other college football players that are in that you know and played against, and that you watched."

Crouch remembers watching Eric Dickerson, who also is part of the Crouch's induction class, growing up.

Because the College Football Hall of Fame combined the 2020 and 2021 classes because of COVID-19, Crouch was one of 29 players inducted Tuesday. Others included Carson Palmer (USC), Tony Romo (Eastern Illinois), Darren Sproles (Kansas State), Bob Stoops (Oklahoma), Steve McNair (Alcorn State), Michael Westbrook (Colorado), Glenn Dorsey (LSU) and Keith Byars (Ohio State).

"It's surreal," Crouch said of his latest honor. "I've kind of forgotten about all the accolades … you're getting married, a job and kids, the whole thing. It's almost time for others to have their light. I had mine when I was in college and it's just crazy to keep seeing some of the things keep coming in."

Crouch called the honor a team award.

"I'll be the first to tell you, I didn't do anything special," he said. "It was all my teammates and my coaches, all the help I had with friends and family I had along the way. It's tough. It's not easy to play this game, to stay healthy and to do the things I was able to accomplish; it was all team-related."

Crouch finished as only the third quarterback in NCAA history to rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 4,000 yards. In addition to winning a Heisman Trophy in ’01, he was the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Davey O'Brien award winner. He got NU to the BCS national championship game in 2001.

Crouch, who had his No. 7 jersey retired, ended his Nebraska career by holding 32 school records, and he remains atop the Nebraska charts for rushing by a quarterback (3,434), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (59) and single-season rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (20). 

Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame, 10.1

Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2020 inductee Eric Crouch raises his trophy on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

