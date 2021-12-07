Eric Crouch calls his latest accolade — induction into the College Football Hall of Fame — a surreal honor

Crouch remembers watching Eric Dickerson, who also is part of the Crouch's induction class, growing up.

Because the College Football Hall of Fame combined the 2020 and 2021 classes because of COVID-19, Crouch was one of 29 players inducted Tuesday. Others included Carson Palmer (USC), Tony Romo (Eastern Illinois), Darren Sproles (Kansas State), Bob Stoops (Oklahoma), Steve McNair (Alcorn State), Michael Westbrook (Colorado), Glenn Dorsey (LSU) and Keith Byars (Ohio State).

"It's surreal," Crouch said of his latest honor. "I've kind of forgotten about all the accolades … you're getting married, a job and kids, the whole thing. It's almost time for others to have their light. I had mine when I was in college and it's just crazy to keep seeing some of the things keep coming in."

Crouch called the honor a team award.

"I'll be the first to tell you, I didn't do anything special," he said. "It was all my teammates and my coaches, all the help I had with friends and family I had along the way. It's tough. It's not easy to play this game, to stay healthy and to do the things I was able to accomplish; it was all team-related."