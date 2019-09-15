{{featured_button_text}}
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14

Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) tackles him in the end zone during the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

On Saturday night, Nebraska's football coaches saw the Dedrick Mills they had seen on the Hawks Championship Center turf during those August mornings.

The one that can run hard and run fast.

Mills, the 5-foot-11 tailback, had his best game as a Husker, rushing for 116 yards on 11 carries in Nebraska's 44-8 win against Northern Illinois.

"I think you saw a little more of the things that we were seeing as coaches in camp in a lot of different ways on offense," NU coach Scott Frost said. "I think he did a better job of being patient and finding the holes today."

One of those holes broke open in the second quarter. Mills found an opening and broke away for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Huskers a 23-3 lead.

Earlier in the game, Mills broke free for a 61-yard run.

"I've been trying to get one of these for two weeks since I've been here, since I've been playing the game at this level," Mills said. "When I got the opportunity to get one tonight, it felt amazing."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mills rushed for 44 yards on 15 carries against South Alabama and 24 yards on eight totes at Colorado -- an average of 3 yards per carry.

Mills averaged 10.5 yards a carry against a Northern Illinois team that hadn't allowed a 100-yard rusher in 17 straight games until Saturday.

So what was the difference?

"The first couple weeks I was just rushing," said Mills, a junior college transfer. "Just rushing instead of being patient and slowing down, finding the right holes and making the right cuts.

"In this week at practice, I really focused on and emphasized slowing myself and making the right holes and making the right cuts."

Mills and sophomore Maurice Washington showed flashes of being a two-headed monster in Nebraska's rushing attack. Washington slashed his way to 66 yards on four carries. He scored on a 60-yard run in the second quarter.

"I feel like we can do some amazing things in the backfield between me and Maurice," Mills said. "We both did that today, and we will continue to do that the rest of the season."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsGrell.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports editor

Clark Grell is sports editor.

Load comments