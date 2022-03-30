Emergence of Brown, Martin among reasons why Whipple feels good about Husker WR group

Over the course of the 2021 season, Nebraska wide receivers Alante Brown and Oliver Martin both dealt with injuries and combined to catch just 13 passes for 200 yards.

More than half of those came from Martin in the season opener against Illinois before a nagging injury to his knee became more aggravated and kept him from bending his leg fully for most of the rest of the season. In the Huskers’ last 11 games, the duo had just seven catches for 93 yards.

Spring ball depth charts only mean so much, of course, but those two might just crack a starting trio alongside Trey Palmer if Nebraska needed to send out a top group this weekend.

Their emergence, the addition of Palmer and the progress that Omar Manning continues to make are among the reasons that new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple seems pleased with his pass-catching corps even after Zavier Betts left the program after spring break and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has remained limited due to an undisclosed injury.

“They’ve done a really good job,” Whipple said of the receivers on Wednesday. “I think we’ve got good leadership from the older guys. Alante, we’ve moved him and taken some of the guys and moved them to different positions, so that gives you more depth, also. Alante’s able to play two positions. Trey’s been inside but we’ll let him play some outside stuff as we go. Oliver’s done a good job. Omar’s done a good job. The younger guys, too.

“We’ve gone to some four-wide packages and that’s given some guys some new opportunities.”

Brown played in nine games last fall and Martin in eight, but neither ever got himself fully ingrained into the offensive plan. That appears to be changing this spring.

Brown, for example, had been playing mostly outside earlier in the spring but, the way Whipple laid out the process, it appears NU is asking him to be more versatile since Betts’ departure.

“Alante, we’ve moved positions for him,” Whipple said. “The first day, it wasn’t rough, but it wasn’t as clean. Today, I could just see it snapped through.”

Martin on Wednesday described a nagging knee injury that built during camp last year and then kept him out multiple weeks after NU’s opener. When he returned, he felt sapped of both the burst that made him one of the top athletic testers on the roster and also of his confidence.

Now, though?

“I feel like I’ve regained all of my strength and explosiveness and I feel like I’m playing at a high level right now,” Martin said.

Palmer, the LSU transfer, is primed to play mostly out of the slot and is likely to be the Huskers’ top receiving option. Whipple loves getting his best players the ball out from the middle of the field and, when asked Wednesday about who could threaten a defense vertically, the coordinator’s answer was simple.

“Trey’s our fastest guy,” he said.

Whipple also mentioned that, in years when he’s been shorthanded at tight end, he’s worked in more four-receiver sets. Whether by coincidence or due to the injuries NU is dealing with at that position this spring, Whipple said this week the Huskers have worked on more four-wide.

Among the players that’s increased opportunity for, according to Martin, is Wyatt Liewer, who’s played as the second slot man in some of those packages. Husker coaches have had glowing praise this spring as well for Brody Belt — receivers coach Mickey Joseph called him maybe “our best football player” on the roster — and Garcia-Castaneda, the New Mexico State transfer, will have a chance to get himself into the mix when he’s healthy, too.

Then it’s up to the other young wideouts to find their way into the mix this summer.

“I really like where we’re going,” Whipple said. “We’ve got a deep room there and they’re getting better every day.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

