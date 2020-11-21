'Embarrassed' and 'lackadaisical' Huskers blown out at home by Illinois

For an idea of just how bad Nebraska was offensively in the first half, the first of McCaffrey’s two interceptions was actually a better outcome than the alternative. On fourth-and-4 from the UI 42-yard line, Jurgens’ snap sailed past McCaffrey high and to the right. He had to pick it up deep in the backfield, escape to his left and throw the ball down the field. Better a pick than a fumble, if you’re looking for the faintest of silver linings.

The second one came as NU was trying to push the ball down the field late in the half. A ball down the right sideline for Levi Falck hung up in the air.

All in all, Nebraska had five turnovers and didn’t force a single one, creating a monstrous gap in the category that was highlighted over and over again as one of the main ones that would determine the outcome between a Husker offense that’s been prone to giving the ball away and an Illini defense that’s been good at taking it.

“Coach (Tom) Osborne told us before every game that the team that’s most physical is going to win, the team that plays better is going to win and the team that wins the turnover battle is going to win,” Frost said. “We did that last week. We got beat physically today. We turned the ball over, and we certainly didn’t win on special teams.