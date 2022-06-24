Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska, continuing family story

Maverick Noonan will do his own thing and follow in his father’s footsteps at the same time.

The Elkhorn South defensive end — one of the top pass-rushing prospects in the Midwest — committed on Friday evening to Nebraska football, joining his dad, Danny, and uncle David in playing for the Huskers. Danny, the 1986 Big Eight Player of the Year, is one of the best defensive linemen in school history. David was a key cog for three Big Eight title teams in the early 1990s. Each played middle guard — opposing the center.

Maverick, 6-foot-4, 227 pounds, will come from the edge of the defensive line. He’ll play the spot inhabited by Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson and Ochaun Mathis. The goal: Sack the quarterback on passing downs.

The three-star prospect will do so at NU, which beat out Stanford, Iowa, Michigan State, Arizona State and more. The Huskers were first to offer and got a key official visit from Noonan on June 3. That night, on the Memorial Stadium field, he chatted up Husker coach Scott Frost and others as a clear priority for Nebraska.

The Huskers weren’t a cinch to land Maverick, who told the World-Herald this spring he didn’t care that Danny played at NU.

“I’m just doing my own thing,” Maverick said then.

For Elkhorn South, he played both at defensive end and offensive tackle and impressed his dad along the way.

“I know every dad thinks their kid is the greatest,” Danny told the World-Herald this spring. “But Maverick is a thoroughbred. He was born to rush the passer. His skills now at 17 years old are as good as some of the pros. If you watch his film and break it down, his hand skills are unbelievable. I’d like to say I taught him that — I didn’t.”

Noonan becomes the 10th overall commit to NU’s 2023 class, Nebraska’s fifth commit in June and the fifth in-state prospect to pledge to the Huskers, who did well with in-state recruits during most of the Frost era but struggled in the 2022 cycle as major Metro-area prospects went to Auburn, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wyoming.

Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer, Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge and Scottsbluff offensive tackle Brock Knutson committed to NU, as well. Archbishop Bergan receiver Kade McIntyre committed to Oklahoma, while Gretna quarterback Zane Flores — who did not have a Nebraska scholarship offer — committed to Oklahoma State. Two more Husker offerees — Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman and Lincoln High receiver Beni Ngoyi — have not yet announced their college plans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0