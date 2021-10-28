Elite pass-rushers like Purdue's Karlaftis are 'rare,' as Huskers have learned in recent years

It would be easy to imagine that when Nebraska tackles Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart returned to campus after a couple of weeks off and started to study Purdue’s defense on film, either or both thought, “Here we go again.”
When they and the rest of Nebraska’s offense square off against the Boilermakers on Saturday, they’ll be tasked with slowing down several talented players, but none more fearsome than defensive end George Karlaftis.
His numbers (three sacks and 5½ tackles for loss) won’t blow anybody away, but all it takes is watching the 6-foot-4, 275-pounder to understand how much of an imprint he can have on a game. In a loss last weekend against Wisconsin, he scooped up a fumble and raced 55 yards for a touchdown.
The week before, when PU handily beat Iowa, Karlaftis was at times unblockable.
“They have a special player with Karlaftis,” Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said on Tuesday. “They’re good across the board, but Karlaftis is a difference-maker. He’s every bit as good, I think, as the guy from Michigan.”
That would be defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, the Big Ten's sack leader at six and a player NU saw back on Oct. 9.
Both are considered sure-fire first-round NFL Draft picks next spring.
Hutchinson, it turns out, was only the start of a run in which the Huskers are facing elite pass-rushers in four straight games.
In between him and Karlaftis, NU faced Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, who according to Pro Football Focus leads the country in third- and fourth-down pressures (18), and who ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently wrote looked like a potential riser into first-round territory. After Karlaftis, the Huskers will turn their attention to a host of talented Ohio State players led by another potential first-rounder on the edge in Zach Harrison.
Mafe is No. 7 on Kiper’s list of the top 10 draft-eligible outside linebackers in the country, sandwiched between Big 12 All-Americans Will McDonald (Iowa State) and Nick Bonitto (Oklahoma). Hutchinson and Karlaftis check in as two of the four best defensive ends and Harrison is tied for 10th.
In his preseason rankings, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Karlaftis and Hutchinson as the No. 11 and No. 13 overall draft prospects in the country, respectively. In midseason rankings, draft analyst Matt Miller has Hutchinson No. 4 overall, Karlaftis No. 9, Mafe No. 72 and Harrison No. 89.
“When you come to the Big Ten, you come to play the cream of the crop," NU freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran said. "That’s why I wanted to come here. These guys that I’ve been facing all year are the cream of the crop. The Hutchinsons, all those guys. They’re all very talented people and they’re all very talented players. It’s just another opportunity to get better.”
Elite edge rushers can be found in different places and in different body types. Hutchinson and Harrison are both 6-foot-6 and 265-plus pounds, while Karlaftis and Mafe are listed each at 6-4.
Karlaftis and Harrison each earned five-star status from 247Sports in the Class of 2019 rankings, while Hutchinson wasn’t quite at that level, but still finished as the No. 88 player overall in the 2018 class. Mafe was much further under the radar out of Hopkins, Minnesota, checking in as a three-star prospect and turning himself into a difference-maker once on campus.
“You’re looking for a guy that has a great motor,” defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said. “Most of your pass-rushers that are really, really good, they’re not winning on their first move. It’s their second, their third move, their relentless effort to the quarterback. Somebody who’s really quick-twitch, somebody who’s got quick feet that can win in space. Just looking for those types of traits in a pass-rusher, but No. 1 has to have great effort, a relentless attitude to the quarterback and somebody who can beat you with speed and beat you with power.”
OSU and Michigan, of course, regularly bring in among the best recruiting classes in the Big Ten and churn out some of the best professional prospects. Each school has had a long line of pass-rush standouts in recent years, from Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich and Kwity Paye at Michigan to the Bosa brothers, Chase Young and others at Ohio State.
Only Winovich of that group was drafted outside the top 21 picks in the NFL Draft.
First-round types have been less common at other schools, but Karlaftis and Mafe are showing it can be done.
Nebraska? The school hasn’t had an edge rusher drafted in the top 100 picks since Randy Gregory (No. 50 overall in 2015). If you’re looking for a first-rounder, you’ve got to go back to defensive end Adam Carriker in 2007.
In the six drafts since Gregory was selected, beginning with 2016, four Big Ten schools have had a total of eight first-round pass-rushers selected (OSU and Michigan have three apiece and Penn State and Wisconsin one each). Purdue and Minnesota could potentially push that number up next spring.
In the same six-draft span, 23 Big Ten pass-rushers (loosely defined as defensive ends and outside linebackers) have been taken in the top 100 picks. They hail from nine different schools, though OSU and Michigan account for 11 of them.
“I mean, if everybody had one, those guys wouldn’t be so special,” NU head coach Scott Frost said this week. “Those guys can be game-wreckers, so you’ve got to make sure to know where they are and sometimes devote more than one guy to them.”
Some of the lack of Nebraska production is about position, of course. Defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Vincent Valentine were top-100 picks in 2016.
Others have put together standout seasons, like Khalil Davis, who had eight sacks as a defensive lineman in 2019, or Luke Gifford, who blossomed under this coaching staff as an outside linebacker.
There are similar stories of development on the current roster, from defensive tackle Damion Daniels to younger guys like Casey Rogers and Ty Robinson to outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, who is fifth in the Big Ten at nine tackles for loss and leads the team with a more modest 2½ sacks (tied for 24th in the Big Ten).
Overall, though, the Huskers have lacked top-end pass-rushers for several years. Can one of the above players turn himself into one? Do they have a late bloomer in former four-star Caleb Tannor or a ready-to-break-out young player like Blaise Gunnerson or Wynden Ho’ohuli — each also four-star prospects — or an under-the-radar development success story like Ru’Quan Buckley or Jimari Butler in the pipeline?
Time will tell, but at the moment Nebraska is getting an up-close-and-personal look at what elite looks like at the college level.
“Those guys are rare and they make a difference when you have them,” Frost said.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.