Elite pass-rushers like Purdue's Karlaftis are 'rare,' as Huskers have learned in recent years

Elite edge rushers can be found in different places and in different body types. Hutchinson and Harrison are both 6-foot-6 and 265-plus pounds, while Karlaftis and Mafe are listed each at 6-4.

Karlaftis and Harrison each earned five-star status from 247Sports in the Class of 2019 rankings, while Hutchinson wasn’t quite at that level, but still finished as the No. 88 player overall in the 2018 class. Mafe was much further under the radar out of Hopkins, Minnesota, checking in as a three-star prospect and turning himself into a difference-maker once on campus.

“You’re looking for a guy that has a great motor,” defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said. “Most of your pass-rushers that are really, really good, they’re not winning on their first move. It’s their second, their third move, their relentless effort to the quarterback. Somebody who’s really quick-twitch, somebody who’s got quick feet that can win in space. Just looking for those types of traits in a pass-rusher, but No. 1 has to have great effort, a relentless attitude to the quarterback and somebody who can beat you with speed and beat you with power.”