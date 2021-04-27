Eight or nine Husker wins and a full stadium this fall? Moos confident in what he calls 'realistic expectations'

“But as I said before, we’re going to have to bring it every game and we’re going to have to — and this is important — protect our home field. This has got to be the toughest place to play in the Big Ten and have people fear it. That comes by how hard we play as a team, but also our great fans, who make the thrill of a home game in Memorial Stadium something that is unmatched.”

Moos didn’t put those numbers down as an ultimatum, but he and Frost did both say earlier this year that Nebraska should be ready at this point to compete for the Big Ten West Division title.

“As I’m sure our listeners know, we have both Michigan and Ohio State this year, albeit at home, and we also play at Oklahoma, which is being talked about as possibly being a contender for a national championship this season,” Moos said. “Then you start building in Wisconsin and Iowa and Northwestern, and we have not fared well against Illinois and others. We’ve got Michigan State. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”

Briefly

Moos also said the Athletic Department continues to look into the possibility of moving a Nov. 13 home game against FCS Southeast Louisiana up to Sept. 4, but nothing has been finalized yet.