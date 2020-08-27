Eight Husker football players suing Big Ten over fall postponement

"On Aug. 11th, six days after announcing the fall football schedule, a decision was made to cancel everything with vague reasoning and no explanation. Our Clients want to know whether there was a vote and the details of any vote, and whether the Big Ten followed its own rules in reaching its decision.

"Sadly, these student athletes have no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference."

The 13-page document outlines the ways that postponing a season means the players are without the opportunity to market themselves, set themselves up for Name, Image and Likeness revenue — which is not allowed yet but could potentially be beginning next year — and damage their ability to enhance “opportunities for professional football prospects.”

The players listed as plaintiffs in the case are Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant and Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah. Several of those players' parents have been at the forefront of the Nebraska Football Parents group that has been vocal about wanting an explanation from the league and a reversal of its decision.