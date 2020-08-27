Eight Husker football players suing Big Ten over fall postponement; conference says suit 'has no merit'

In a statement, the Big Ten said, "The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors overwhelmingly voted to postpone the fall sports season based on medical concerns and in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes. This was an important decision for our 14 member institutions and the surrounding communities.

"We share the disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling. However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic. We are actively considering options to get back to competition and look forward to doing so when it is safe to play."

In Judge Susan Strong's courtroom Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten was given until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the plaintiffs' request for a five-day discovery period. That request is based on the fact that the first game of the Big Ten season originally would have been played Sept. 3 and, therefore, the need for a fast-moving process is critical.

The plaintiffs pointed out that they were trying to keep the scope of their discovery requests — the documents and materials they're asking the Big Ten to produce — narrow enough that an expedited time frame shouldn't be a problem.