Eight Husker football players suing Big Ten over fall postponement; Big Ten says suit 'has no merit'

The suit claims that the Big Ten had a "flawed and ambiguous decision-making process,” that caused "and will continue to cause irreparable harm to the (players), for which they have no adequate remedy at law."

In the suit, the players ask the district court for an injunction that would keep the Big Ten from enforcing its postponement.

"This lawsuit isn't about money or damages," Flood said in a statement. "It's about real-life relief. These student athletes have followed all the precautions, underwent regular testing, and lived according to the guidelines of the world-class experts at (University of Nebraska Medical Center) all for the chance to play football in September.

"On Aug. 11th, six days after announcing the fall football schedule, a decision was made to cancel everything with vague reasoning and no explanation. Our Clients want to know whether there was a vote and the details of any vote, and whether the Big Ten followed its own rules in reaching its decision.

"Sadly, these student athletes have no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference."

Flood said in a news conference that Judge Susan Strong will hear an "initial motion of expedited discovery," at 3 p.m. Thursday.