Eat, sleep, hydrate: Huskers have 'plenty of gas' as eighth straight game week begins

“They’re excited to play,” Frost said. “I told them, if anybody wants to play in the NFL, you play (three) preseason games and (17) regular-season games and sometimes playoffs and you get one week off. That’s after a camp. That is a grind. Eight weeks is a lot for college football, but our guys have got plenty of gas in them.”

Junior tight end Austin Allen said he thinks the advantage of having a bye week ahead vs. coming off a bye week like Minnesota can go either way.

“I think it can be a good thing both ways,” he said. “They have some time to heal up, but it’s also a good mindset for us that, we have a bye week next week. Let’s give it our all and put our bodies on the line and we’ll get some rest under us next week.”

“They’ve had two weeks to prepare, I’m sure they’re going to play their best game they’ve played this year,” Frost added. “I hope we do, too.”

Nebraska for the most part has been healthy so far this season, though it did lose freshman left tackle Teddy Prochazka to a season-ending knee injury on Saturday. The Huskers have a veteran team that has talked regularly over the course of the first seven games about the maintenance that goes into staying on the field over a rugged schedule.