Early spring game ticket sales strong, but behind 2019 pace
Spring Game, 4.13

Nebraska receiver Wyatt Liewer (85) scores a touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Nebraska is assured a well-attended Red-White Spring Game on April 18. Ticket sales thus far, however, have not been quite as hot as the first two spring games under head coach Scott Frost. 

As of early Thursday afternoon, NU had sold 53,500 tickets to the scrimmage, which comes at the end of spring practices, according to assistant athletic director for tickets Holly Adam. 

Tickets first went on sale Tuesday morning for season ticket holders and Wednesday morning to the general public. 

A year ago, tickets for the event went on sale on a similar Tuesday/Wednesday setup and, by Wednesday evening, only 7,000 tickets remained. Conservatively, that means somewhere around 75,000 total had been sold by the same mark last year. The school announced an official sellout Saturday. 

The 2019 spring game had an announced attendance of 85,946, just behind the record 2018 turnout of 86,818. 

In 2018, Frost's first season here, the school sold 60,000 tickets on the first day of sales. That caused some problems with fans' ability to get at the limited number of tickets remaining, however, so the school changed the way it sold them. NU limited the number of tickets available for purchase per account from 20 to 10 and also raised the number guaranteed to be available to the general public from 10,000 to 15,000. 

That makes 2019 more accurate for comparing the early 2020 numbers. The bottom line: Sales are strong, but lagging behind the 2019 pace. 

Nebraska has had at least 54,000 in attendance every year since 2004 and that streak will continue. 

Fans can purchase tickets at Huskers.com, over the phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

Lubick set to make $500,000 as Husker OC and WR coach; other assistant extensions finalized

Photos from the 2019 spring game

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

