'Dude played his (butt) off': Reimer's near pick-six part of North Star product's best day as a Husker

"You've got to play the call, and that's what I did," Reimer said. "Then you've just got to go attack and be violent."

In a twist of fate, Reimer's best game as a Husker came against a Buffalo program that was the only FBS school to offer him a scholarship out of high school.

That didn't necessarily make the game any more special for Reimer, who has earned a reputation as a hard worker since walking on at NU and getting on the field as a true freshman in 2019.

The play was still plenty fun for his buddies in Nebraska's linebacker corps.

Nick Henrich said he had the running back on the play, and saw Reimer react.

"So then I was hauling, trying to block the tight end, and then I looked around and was like, 'Oh, he's about to score,'" Henrich said. "Apparently he was 1 yard short. I don't know. I'm a little biased, but I think he got in.

"But Luke's a dog, so it was good to see."

Reimer led the way for a Nebraska linebacking crew that finished the day with the top four tackling performances on defense with Henrich finishing with eight, JoJo Domann with five, and Caleb Tannor with four.