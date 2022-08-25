Dublin travelogue, Day 3: Amie Just tours Jameson’s original distilling home

DUBLIN — One sip felt like a warm Irish hug. Two sips induced a reflexive exhale.

Aged for 18 years in a double-charred Wild Turkey barrel, the Jameson Bow Street Cask Strength Whiskey had an ABV of around 57 percent and I was in whiskey heaven.

Surrounded by roughly six-dozen oak casks in the maturation room, I only wish I could have bottled the smell, too. Alas, I’ll just have to go back someday.

Even though Jameson isn’t distilled in Dublin anymore — moved to Midleton, Ireland, in the 1970s — this felt like a pilgrimage of sorts to me.

I wouldn’t label myself a whiskey connoisseur or even an aficionado, but Jameson is typically my vice of choice when shots are on the table. Just ask my childhood best friend Charlene, who routinely ordered “seven tequila shots, one Jameson” for her bachelorette party last year.

I know the Guinness Storehouse is also an option for beer fans while traveling to Dublin, but as someone who’s unfortunately allergic to hops, I was more than content with spending my Thursday morning at Jameson’s Bow Street location.

I went through two of the “experiences” at Jameson’s original distilling home: the “Bow Street Experience” and the “Live Maturation Warehouse Visit."

The former was your more standard tour — with laughs baked in while learning about the distillation process — with a whiskey tasting of Jameson’s three standard options: the original, the Black Barrel and the Crested.

The Crested, which isn’t available in the United States, was my least favorite of the three (though, I still drank it all, because it was still delicious), and the Black Barrel reigned supreme for me. The original is, well, the OG. Can never go wrong.

Unsurprisingly, my tour group was roughly 50% Husker fans. As one fan who now lives in Arizona joked, Nebraska fans have no problem finding the alcohol. Touché, sir, touché.

Between the two tours, I picked up my pre-ordered personalized Distillery Edition bottle. Don’t know if I have it in me to crack it open, though. I’ll clear a place on my bookshelf.

The group shrunk to a more intimate size for the second tour when we tasted the 18-year whiskey straight from the cask. Nosing the whiskey felt like a sucker punch straight to the nostrils, but the taste was smoother than anticipated — even without water.

Easily my favorite of the day, and perhaps my short whiskey-drinking life.

But a bottle of that would set me back a pretty penny, so I’ll stick with the Black Barrel.