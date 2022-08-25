 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Dublin travelogue, Day 3: Amie Just tours Jameson’s original distilling home

  • 0
IMG_4552.jpeg

Roughly six-dozen oak casks sit in the maturation room at Jameson’s original distilling home Thursday in Dublin.

 AMIE JUST, Journal Star
FullSizeRender.jpeg

A whiskey tasting of Jameson’s three standard options: the original, the Black Barrel and the Crested.

DUBLIN — One sip felt like a warm Irish hug. Two sips induced a reflexive exhale.

Aged for 18 years in a double-charred Wild Turkey barrel, the Jameson Bow Street Cask Strength Whiskey had an ABV of around 57 percent and I was in whiskey heaven.

Surrounded by roughly six-dozen oak casks in the maturation room, I only wish I could have bottled the smell, too. Alas, I’ll just have to go back someday.

Even though Jameson isn’t distilled in Dublin anymore — moved to Midleton, Ireland, in the 1970s — this felt like a pilgrimage of sorts to me.

I wouldn’t label myself a whiskey connoisseur or even an aficionado, but Jameson is typically my vice of choice when shots are on the table. Just ask my childhood best friend Charlene, who routinely ordered “seven tequila shots, one Jameson” for her bachelorette party last year.

People are also reading…

I know the Guinness Storehouse is also an option for beer fans while traveling to Dublin, but as someone who’s unfortunately allergic to hops, I was more than content with spending my Thursday morning at Jameson’s Bow Street location.

I went through two of the “experiences” at Jameson’s original distilling home: the “Bow Street Experience” and the “Live Maturation Warehouse Visit."

The former was your more standard tour — with laughs baked in while learning about the distillation process — with a whiskey tasting of Jameson’s three standard options: the original, the Black Barrel and the Crested.

The Crested, which isn’t available in the United States, was my least favorite of the three (though, I still drank it all, because it was still delicious), and the Black Barrel reigned supreme for me. The original is, well, the OG. Can never go wrong.

Unsurprisingly, my tour group was roughly 50% Husker fans. As one fan who now lives in Arizona joked, Nebraska fans have no problem finding the alcohol. Touché, sir, touché.

Between the two tours, I picked up my pre-ordered personalized Distillery Edition bottle. Don’t know if I have it in me to crack it open, though. I’ll clear a place on my bookshelf.

The group shrunk to a more intimate size for the second tour when we tasted the 18-year whiskey straight from the cask. Nosing the whiskey felt like a sucker punch straight to the nostrils, but the taste was smoother than anticipated — even without water.

Easily my favorite of the day, and perhaps my short whiskey-drinking life.

But a bottle of that would set me back a pretty penny, so I’ll stick with the Black Barrel.

Sláinte.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ajust@journalstar.com

On Twitter @Amie_Just.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker sports reporter/columnist

A Funk native and graduate of Lincoln Southeast, Amie Just joined the Journal Star as sports columnist after spending five seasons covering football for the New Orleans Times-Picayune and the Missoulian in Missoula, Montana.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 president doesn't expect woman drivers any time soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News