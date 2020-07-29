Driving for 6: Will the Big Ten start Week 3, Week 0 or somewhere in between?

“We love having that in our offense. It makes us more versatile.”

4. Lubick also talked about redshirt freshmen Jamie Nance and Demariyon Houston, who get lost in the receiver conversation sometimes between returning players like Robinson and NU’s big group of 2020 newcomers.

“They’re both eager to learn and they both want to get on the field, which is the first thing,” Lubick said. “As a coach, you do your best to motivate guys, but if they’re not motivated to get on the field and work hard, it’s an uphill battle. So, they solved that one.

“They need reps. They both have tremendous speed, which we need on the field. I think they’re getting more comfortable and more confident and that comes with reps.”

5. Let’s revisit one note from defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on the radio last week regarding special teams.

In the conversation about an increased level of overall depth on the defensive side of the ball, the need for improved special teams play is never far behind.