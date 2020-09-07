Driving for 6: Week 1 in ACC, Big 12 is here (with some disruptions); latest in Husker recruiting

Let’s take a holiday drive and try to steer clear of the winter storm warnings out in the Panhandle.
1. It wasn’t hard to find college football on TV over the weekend, and there's more Monday night with BYU and Navy.
This week is the first real big game week of the year considering the ACC and Big 12 are set to be in action and it’s Week 1 in the NFL, too.
Monday morning provided a pretty good look at the spectrum of weirdness expected this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Consider this: TCU head coach Gary Patterson addressed the fact that his team’s season opener against SMU has already been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on his team. Meanwhile, Kansas State has been affected heavily and Notre Dame, well, Brian Kelly’s team has no problems whatsoever.
TCU vs. SMU is one of three known FBS games this week that has been postponed (FIU at Central Florida and Marshall at East Carolina are the other two) and Patterson said Monday that he’d rather have an issue before games were played than in the middle of the season.
"It was a numbers group that we weren’t comfortable with so we had to make that phone call,” Patterson told reporters of having to postpone.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said TCU couldn’t meet the roster minimum of 53 players, which requires seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and a quarterback. He added, “I don't think TCU-SMU will be the last one we won't be able to play. We will have disruptions."
Klieman’s KSU team is set to host Arkansas State, which lost Saturday at Memphis. Klieman on Monday told reporters, “We don’t have anywhere near the number of guys we started camp with.”
Not all teams are facing that kind of disruption, though. In a Monday news conference, Kelly said his Irish have not had a single positive test and have a full roster practicing in the lead-up to the team’s opener Saturday at home against Duke.
The level of impact is going to span from zero to postponement, it seems. Also Monday, former NU offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh had a tight end/full back listed as a starting guard for Syracuse and the Orange had several key players not listed on its depth chart.
2. It’s certainly not uncommon for a high school coach to speak highly of his players, particularly when they commit to a college.
Even still, Irvington (New Jersey) High coach Ashley “Smoke” Pierre’s comments regarding new Husker linebacker commit Mikai Gbayor stand out.
Pierre called Gbayor a future NFL player and set the college bar very high for his 6-foot-2, 220-pound pupil.
"He's a low-maintenance kid," Pierre said. "God willing, he'll be an All-American (at Nebraska) because he'll focus in the classroom, take care of his body and do what he needs to do on the football field."
3. Speaking of recruiting, here’s another name to keep on the radar screen: Four-star defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea (Las Vegas). The Desert Pines High standout has been pretty darn quiet during his recruitment recently, but both 247Sports' and Rivals’ predictions, among other recruiting analysts, have it trending toward the Huskers.
NU does not yet have a defensive lineman in its class but has been recruiting a big group of players. Savea is listed at 6-3 and 265 pounds and he’s got offers from the likes of USC, Auburn, Florida, LSU and more.
4. Very far down the line, but a local name to get to know: Bellevue West Class of 2024 wide receiver Daevonn Hall.
The 6-2 pass-catcher burst onto the scene with a 63-yard touchdown reception in the Thunderbirds’ season-opening win against Bellevue East.
Great throw by Luke Johannsen hits DaeVonn Hall in stride-- impressive 1st HS catch by the 6-2 freshman Hall - bright future ahead @TbirdEMPIRE pic.twitter.com/Y9fzXF1OBB— Andy Kendeigh (@AKendeighKETV) September 5, 2020
Before the season, Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman said the freshman catches your attention quickly.
“Daevonn Hall shows flashes of maybe being the best one we’ve ever had, but then he has two plays where he looks like an incoming freshman,” Huffman said. “His athleticism is off the charts. … When he goes his hardest, it’s a sight to see.”
Hall, of course, is part of a loaded offense that features 2021 wide receiver and Iowa verbal commit Keagan Johnson and 2022 standout tight ends Micah Riley and Kaden Helms.
5. NU doesn’t know if it’s going to play football in 2020 or, if so, when that might be, so it’s really impossible to say what 2021 will look like at this point.
Even still, NU athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star recently that he’s hoping the Huskers’ scheduled Week Zero season opener against Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, will go on as planned Aug. 28, 2021.
“I texted (athletic director Josh Whitman) at Illinois and said, ‘I’m hoping we’re having a beer in Dublin in the not too distant future,’ and he said, ‘Me too,’” Moos said late last month. “It’s going to depend on where the thing is. We’re planning on it and it would really, it’d be a nice, ‘That’s behind us and let’s go.’
“All the fans would be so hungry for it. We’d probably sink that place. Then we’ve got to come back and face a doggone tough schedule.”
NU is set to play Buffalo at home in Week 2 and then at Michigan State, at Oklahoma and home against Ohio State. So yes, tough indeed.
6. It’s never too early to talk NFL Draft, and Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller put out his first 2021 version on Monday.
He’s got eight Big Ten players in the first round. Some have already declared and some are still planning to play if the Big Ten gets going at some point between now and the spring.
Let’s hope.
Saturday shutout: A look at Lincoln on a football-less season-opening weekend
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!