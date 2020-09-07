Driving for 6: Week 1 in ACC, Big 12 is here (with some disruptions); latest in Husker recruiting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s take a holiday drive and try to steer clear of the winter storm warnings out in the Panhandle.

1. It wasn’t hard to find college football on TV over the weekend, and there's more Monday night with BYU and Navy.

This week is the first real big game week of the year considering the ACC and Big 12 are set to be in action and it’s Week 1 in the NFL, too.

Monday morning provided a pretty good look at the spectrum of weirdness expected this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Consider this: TCU head coach Gary Patterson addressed the fact that his team’s season opener against SMU has already been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on his team. Meanwhile, Kansas State has been affected heavily and Notre Dame, well, Brian Kelly’s team has no problems whatsoever.

TCU vs. SMU is one of three known FBS games this week that has been postponed (FIU at Central Florida and Marshall at East Carolina are the other two) and Patterson said Monday that he’d rather have an issue before games were played than in the middle of the season.

"It was a numbers group that we weren’t comfortable with so we had to make that phone call,” Patterson told reporters of having to postpone.