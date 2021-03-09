Driving for 6: Tug-o-war, fireworks and missed layups with Brant Banks; could NU have camps this summer?

Recruits have talked generally about wanting to take part in camps this summer, and Nebraska would likely try to put something together along the lines of the Friday Night Lights camps and linemen camps they’ve had in past years.

That, obviously, would be a big boost for all involved and would make for a very busy June in college football.

5. As far as the one-time transfer rule is concerned, it’s been widely expected to happen for some time now, but the Division I Council tabled the proposal in January.

For Nebraska, the biggest immediate impact would be that USC transfer running back Markese Stepp would not need a waiver to be eligible to play in 2021. Same would go for any undergraduate transfer the Huskers might pursue with their two remaining scholarship spots for the 2021 cycle.

6. One more from Banks to close it out.

He entered 2020 with as many appearances for Fred Hoiberg’s program (one) as for Frost’s (some 2019 run against Maryland). Banks and Noah Vedral would have been the most talked-about storyline of NU’s March 2020 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament had it not been for, well, everything that followed the game.