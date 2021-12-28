Driving for 6: The likely move for Nebraska's defensive line coaching vacancy

Even on National Signing Day, when defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was talking about replacing production up front, he talked about the starting defensive line as two interior players plus Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor. Chinander worked with the field OLBs/nickels such as JoJo Domann and Isaac Gifford, and can continue doing that into the future, too.

2. Assuming that happens, then Frost can hire a special teams coordinator and a running backs coach. NU analyst Bill Busch remains a strong candidate for the special teams role and it just so happens that he has coached outside linebackers in the past and has a good working relationship with Dawson. Seems like a natural pairing. Busch is a strong recruiter and, since wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph was not given the recruiting coordinator role, either Busch or tight ends coach Sean Beckton could be candidates there.

3. That would leave a running backs coach, which is where Frost can look outside for candidates. There are several high-profile assistants looking for jobs, including Florida’s Greg Knox and LSU’s Kevin Faulk.

Knox is a veteran coach who served as the Gators’ interim head coach after Dan Mullen was fired. He also coached special teams in Gainesville.