Driving for 6: The likely move for Nebraska's defensive line coaching vacancy

It’s an odd week in college football, with bowl games getting canceled left and right due to COVID-19 concerns and players from other schools home for the holidays. Even so, there’s movement on both the coaching front and in terms of the transfer portal.
Let’s cover some Nebraska football ground to round out 2021 on a winter drive.
1. Sometimes the unexpected happens in college football, but other times a move makes so much sense that it’s just not surprising when it plays out.
That happened when Mike Dawson returned to Nebraska and Scott Frost’s staff in 2020 after a year with the New York Giants, and it’s likely to happen again with Dawson’s role going forward.
Frost is likely going to shift Dawson back to defensive line coach — his position in 2018 before leaving for the NFL — where he’d essentially replace Tony Tuioti, who left for Oregon last week. Several of NU’s outside linebackers also essentially play defensive end, and Dawson can continue coaching most of them in addition to the big guys up front without overloading himself. Those groups often worked and drilled together in 2021 anyway. Dawson’s shift is likely to happen, the Journal Star has learned, though it may not technically be finalized until some other dominoes fall.
Even on National Signing Day, when defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was talking about replacing production up front, he talked about the starting defensive line as two interior players plus Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor. Chinander worked with the field OLBs/nickels such as JoJo Domann and Isaac Gifford, and can continue doing that into the future, too.
2. Assuming that happens, then Frost can hire a special teams coordinator and a running backs coach. NU analyst Bill Busch remains a strong candidate for the special teams role and it just so happens that he has coached outside linebackers in the past and has a good working relationship with Dawson. Seems like a natural pairing. Busch is a strong recruiter and, since wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph was not given the recruiting coordinator role, either Busch or tight ends coach Sean Beckton could be candidates there.
3. That would leave a running backs coach, which is where Frost can look outside for candidates. There are several high-profile assistants looking for jobs, including Florida’s Greg Knox and LSU’s Kevin Faulk.
Knox is a veteran coach who served as the Gators’ interim head coach after Dan Mullen was fired. He also coached special teams in Gainesville.
Faulk is a younger assistant who’s worked with Joseph for the past four years at LSU. He was one of the best backs in that school’s history, then spent two seasons as a staffer and two as the running backs coach under former head coach Ed Orgeron.
Frost could also promote from within and tap Ron Brown, but the head coach said earlier this month that he loves Brown, a mentor of his, in his current role as a senior offensive analyst.
4. The other big domino Nebraska’s staff is working on is quarterback recruiting.
The Huskers extended a scholarship offer to Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy on Monday night and are also in the mix for at least a couple of other signal-callers, including Texas veteran Casey Thompson.
The interesting part about Purdy is that he has four years of eligibility remaining. Given the youth in Nebraska’s quarterback room, it’s hard not to at least wonder if the Huskers might try to take two transfer quarterbacks — a veteran and then a younger player such as Purdy — to compete now but also down the road with the likes of Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Richard Torres.
There are a bunch of interesting options out there now, from Purdy and Thompson to Wyoming’s Levi Williams, Clemson’s Taisun Phommachanh, Tennessee’s Harrison Bailey, Missouri’s Connor Bazelak and more. But there are also a lot of bowl games either still to be played (or, unfortunately, called off), and there may still be more to enter the portal over the coming days.
5. As we’ve outlined, NU’s roster is tight currently, but they’re still probably in the market for at least one offensive lineman (perhaps multiple) and could use another offensive skill player and/or a pass-rusher in addition to the quarterback situation. Remember: NU doesn’t start class until Jan. 18 and that’s when, ideally, transfers would be on campus. So far, out of the Huskers’ five transfer commits, punter Brian Buscini and defensive back Tommi Hill are listed in UNL’s student directory.
There’s still a lot of string to play out in terms of the portal before the spring semester begins, then another round coming this spring.
6. Frost has a key off-field staff role to fill with director of player development Marcus Castro-Walker’s departure for a similar role at Florida. Castro-Walker wore many hats — and, memorably, a long black trench coat and shades behind Frost on the sideline during games — and won’t be simple to replace.
Here’s an entirely random thought to close this thing out: If you’re looking for a former player — for example, former NU defensive staffer Tony Washington returned to Oregon, his alma mater, for this job — Frost could do a lot worse than gauging former linebacker Collin Miller’s interest.
