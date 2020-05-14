Driving for 6: The Husker QB Vedral calls 'uber-talented'; a smaller NU recruiting class for '21

It’s not exactly a crunch for space, but Frost and company have mostly filled the roster out. Even with normal attrition, it doesn’t seem likely at this point that the Huskers will have space for 25 signees in 2021.

There are some moving parts, but 16 or 17 seems like the minimum and the maximum is perhaps in the low 20s, depending on how the next year plays out.

5. Frost and his staff have shown that they’re not the type to race to fill their class like some schools do.

This year is particularly filled with unknowns because of the way the recruiting calendar has already been thrown to the wind due to the coronavirus pandemic, but consider this: Even by a conservative estimate, NU may a third of its class already together with its current seven verbal pledges.

Last year, the Huskers landed nine players in eight days leading up to the early signing date. That’s probably not going to happen again, but even still, the notion that Nebraska's class is off to a slow start seems kind of silly given those numbers.

6. Former Husker wide receiver Brandon Reilly took to Twitter to announce his plans to move on from football at the age of 26.