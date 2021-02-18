Driving for 6: Local 2023s off to hot start in recruiting; Huskers' latest; Moos marvels at his elders

“A few of my goals going into winter conditioning are just staying humble, focusing on myself, listen to the older guys because they’ve been there before,” he said.

“I just feel like I can take a place in this program and it will make me a better player.”

5. Kpai verbally committed back in January 2020 and stayed the course even though plenty of other schools came calling.

Part of that, he said, was due to the chance he has to play for inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud.

“He’s a great coach and he’s always going to hold you accountable,” Kpai said. “He’s one of the best to ever do it here and I’m just grateful and ready to learn from him.”

6. One light-hearted anecdote from a recent chat with Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos: He’s still waiting to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination — at least, as of Friday last week he was — but instead of being frustrated, he marveled at the people ahead of him in line.