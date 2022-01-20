Driving for 6: Huskers' 2023 QB recruiting continues to take shape; who's in town for NU's first junior day?

Let’s fire up the recruiting mobile and take a drive.
1. Nebraska’s Class of 2023 quarterback recruiting efforts are beginning to take shape.
The Huskers had an offer out to Iowa three-star J.J. Kohl before the offensive staff turnover occurred in November and the 6-foot-6 prospect is expected to visit campus next week for the second of NU’s January junior days.
Several other players more recently have entered the picture for Nebraska. The Huskers last week offered Avery Johnson (Maize, Kansas), who is one of the top prospects in the Midwest and checks in as the No. 154 overall player for the class in 247Sports’ rankings. In the last 24 hours, Nebraska has also extended offers to Jackson Arnold (Denton, Texas) and Rickie Collins (Baton Rouge, Louisiana).
Arnold (6-1, 195) is a consensus four-star prospect from powerhouse high school Denton Guyer. He’s ranked the No. 47 overall player in the country by 247Sports and the No. 170 player by Rivals and has a host of offers from the who’s who of college football. As a junior, Arnold threw for 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns and added 659 rushing yards.
Collins (6-4, 190) is at Woodlawn High in Baton Rouge and said in announcing his offer from NU that it was extended by wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph, of course, is a Louisiana native and spent the past five seasons at LSU.
Collins verbally committed to Purdue back in October. He is considered a four-star prospect and the No. 137 player in the country by Rivals and is a three-star according to 247Sports.
NU is also slated to host three-star William Watson (Springfield, Massachusetts) on an unofficial visit this weekend.
2. Nebraska’s first junior day of the year is Friday and the school is set to welcome several players who already hold scholarship offers.
That list includes NU 2023 verbal commit and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, Lincoln East 2023 four-star prospect Malachi Coleman, four-star athlete Malik Hartford (West Chester, Ohio), four-star edge rusher Blake Purchase (Englewood, Colorado) a pair of 2023 Iowa prospects in Asa Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock) — he’s the younger brother of Husker defensive lineman Mosai Newsom — and defensive back Watts McBride (Cedar Rapids), Kansas City-area wide receiver Joshua Manning and prolific Oklahoma 2023 running back Erik McCarty (McAlester).
3. The Huskers are also hosting several players who could earn scholarship offers down the line or already have for future classes.
That list is highlighted by Class of 2024 running back Titus Cram (Bondurant, Iowa), who was on campus for NU’s season-closing loss to the Hawkeyes on Nov. 26 and who already holds an offer from both schools along with Iowa State.
NU also is also expecting regular gameday visitors and local players like Creighton Prep 2023 offensive lineman Sam Sledge, Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi and Grand Island Northwest linebacker Victor Isele among several other in-state players.
4. Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch is among the assistants that have been out on the road extensively for NU.
It hasn't just been the past couple of weeks since he was formally elevated to the official staff, either, but more or less since head coach Scott Frost fired four assistants back in November.
Busch is known as a dynamic recruiter and talked on the “Sports Nightly” radio program about his approach recently.
“I’ve always said with recruiting for anyone, this isn’t me, it’s anyone, either they can or can't,” he said. “Some people get caught up with, ‘Well he’s not from here. He needs to be from this part or that part.’ That’s not true. I’ve been around really good recruiters that recruited from all over the place and different areas. So the biggest thing you have to have in recruiting is that you have to adapt. I’m older, I can’t say, ‘I really don’t like Twitter. I don’t want to do texting. I don’t want to do that stuff.’ You have to. You have to adapt to what’s going on.”
And man, has it changed over the course of Busch’s career, which began in the mid-1990s at Northern Arizona and also included a four-year stint at NU from 2004-07.
“It has changed so dramatically from what it was,” Busch said. “My first years out recruiting, I literally just had like a manila folder with numbers written on them in pen. There was no tracking of this, no tracking of that. Your job was to get the players figured out. Now it’s just so much more digital and all the things you have to monitor to get everything done.
5. Busch said one of the first things he looks for beyond the obvious physical requirements of playing Power Five football is “competitive spirit.”
“Whenever someone says they’re competitive, I always ask them to prove it to me,” he said. “How are you competitive? If you have some that’s, say, a three-sport athlete. He’s a runner-up in wrestling, he won the 200 meters or intermediate hurdles and he’s all-state in football. That means he’s pretty competitive.
“He took one uniform off and got into the next one and is able to compete.”
Busch said kids need that as soon as they arrive on campus for college football.
“It gets really hard when you get here,” he explained. “The guys that are super competitive, they’re fine with it. They’re like, ‘yup, little setback today, I’m fine with it.’ So find super competitive kids.”
6. One non-recruiting related note to close it out.
Former Nebraska assistant coach Jovan Dewitt is on the move. After being let go as the outside linebackers coach at North Carolina — he had been there for two seasons after leaving Nebraska — Dewitt is reportedly being hired as the defensive coordinator at Florida International. There, he’ll reunite with former NU offensive line coach Greg Austin, who was hired to the same position at FIU recently.
