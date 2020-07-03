Driving for 6: Frost, The Program's Kapitulik talk character, 'blink society' and the Grand Canyon

There’s still time for a quick drive — or a tree-cutting session — before the holiday weekend hits full swing.
1. The drive has a slightly different setup today, as we’ll be running through some highlights of a Friday morning conversation between Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and The Program founder and former Marine special forces commander Eric Kapitulik.
This week I am excited to be joined by good friend of The Program and the Head Coach of Nebraska Football, Coach Scott...Posted by The Program LLC on Friday, July 3, 2020
The Program is a leadership group that Frost’s teams have worked with for more than a decade, including the past two summers in Lincoln. The coronavirus pandemic, of course, has altered this offseason’s schedule all around, but Frost joined Kapitulik for a chat about leadership, family and more.
The pair has done things like hike the Grand Canyon rim to rim in a day, explore South Africa — including diving with great white sharks — and more and Kapitulik’s group has left an impression with its typical multi-day stays in Lincoln, which have previously been in the midst of the formal summer conditioning schedule.
2. Frost and Kapitulik covered a wide range of topics Friday and the recent weeks of protesting and conversation about social injustice and racism was among them.
Frost has talked about his approach with his team and the talks he’s had with players at Nebraska previously and he added this.
“Most discrimination, in my opinion, is borne out of ignorance,” Frost said. “Ignorance and not being able to see the beauty in all of God’s creation, the beauty in all people and appreciate them for it. The more that we can get to know other people and fight that ignorance, the better I think we’ll all be.”
In the summer of 2018, Kapitulik said this of working with Nebraska’s players for the first time: “We can help a coaching staff reinforce a culture that they want to have, and that’s exactly what we do. It’s so powerful with Coach Frost and his staff because we speak the same language.”
On Friday, talking about character, Frost said he tells his players not to worry about what they read on social media or the praise and criticism that can come from outside the program.
“The people that you wouldn’t go to to ask for advice, you shouldn’t care what they say,” Frost said. “Most of the people that are on social media giving positive or negative comments, they’re not people you’d go to for advice, so worrying about what those people say, that shouldn’t even come into your mind.
“There’s a big difference between what people think of you and who you really are. Those two things are never going to be parallel. Who we are as a man or as a person is a lot more important than people’s perception of us.”
Kapitulik said, “I talk to my children about it all the time that, reputation is what people think you are. Your character is who you are, so let’s make sure we stay focused more on our character more than our reputation.”
“That’s why I like having you around,” Frost said, “You always say the same things I do, just in a lot better way.”
4. Kapitulik told a story about being in Lincoln last summer and chatting with Frost’s mother, Carol, shortly after she had returned from France, where she won a Masters world championship in her age bracket in the javelin and the discus and finished second in the shot put.
“I think I’m trying to be a nice person and I say, ‘God, congratulations Mrs. Frost, that’s awesome. Were you happy with that?’ Kapitulik said. “99.9% of the world would say, ‘Oh, Eric I’m happy, yes. Thank you.’
“Your mom gave me a look of such disdain of like, ‘I can’t believe my son is friends with you. I just told you I got second in one of those events.’”
5. Frost regularly talks about perseverance and toughness and on Friday talked about cultivating that on a football team in a “blink society.”
“It’s so easy to quit nowadays. We have a blink society, a short attention span society and we’re all guilty of it,” he said. “If thinks aren’t going our way, we just throw up our hands and go do something else or hit the reset button. … I want to instill in our guys the desire to be great at something. To matter in this world. To be a person that matters and the only way to do that is through hard work, deciding what you want to be good at and not taking no for an answer and working as hard as you have to to make your mark and be the type of person who makes a difference.”
6. On a similar note, let’s close it with a story Kapitulik told from the pair’s 2018 Grand Canyon hike.
He remembered Frost making the arduous trek — it’s 24 miles rim to rim with about a mile of vertical ground lost and then re-gained — on an ankle swollen to “the size of a grapefruit” that was later operated on.
“It wasn’t fun and I remember at the end of that I remember where we all could take a shower and the gas station where the Gatorade was at the top of the North Rim, it was a quarter or a half-mile away and I started limping toward the gas station and two cars stopped and asked if I was OK,” Frost said with a laugh.
Kapitulik, though, said there was no complaining from the coach.
“I don’t know, I guess I’ve just always been one for a challenge,” Frost said. “The more that you put yourself in those situations, the more that you realize that your greatest accomplishments and your greatest sense of satisfaction with yourself is when you overcome great things. …
“Overcoming something, achieving something, there’s no greater satisfaction and I think the love of that feeling is what got me through and almost makes you enjoy the pain and the suffering that it takes to get to those kind of feelings.”
