Driving for 6: Frost, The Program's Kapitulik talk character, 'blink society' and the Grand Canyon

“It’s so easy to quit nowadays. We have a blink society, a short attention span society and we’re all guilty of it,” he said. “If thinks aren’t going our way, we just throw up our hands and go do something else or hit the reset button. … I want to instill in our guys the desire to be great at something. To matter in this world. To be a person that matters and the only way to do that is through hard work, deciding what you want to be good at and not taking no for an answer and working as hard as you have to to make your mark and be the type of person who makes a difference.”