Driving for 6: Football on the mind (and schedule); Fidone's hot start; one bit of schedule normalcy

4. NU 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone verbally pledged to the Huskers just before his senior season started. Even if he didn't commit, he was still going to be playing with massive expectations due to his status as the top-ranked tight end in the country, according to 247Sports.

Fidone, the 6-5, 225-pounder, has not disappointed.

His Lewis Central team is 4-0 and he has 19 catches for 411 yards and six touchdowns. Fidone is averaging 21.6 per catch so far despite garnering significant attention from opposing defenses. He’s also caught at least one touchdown in all four games and has two multi-score outings so far.

5. A couple of updates from the Huskers’ most recent online roster: Former Michigan and Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (Iowa City) has officially been added and will wear No. 89. He’s beginning his NU career as a walk-on. Nixon, the injured freshman, is No. 12, though he’s not expected to be available this fall.

Also, walk-on linemen Hunter Miller and Casey Doernerman are no longer on the roster.

The latest numbers: NU has 154 players listed, split nearly evenly between 78 scholarship players and 76 walk-ons.