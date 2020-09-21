Driving for 6: Football on the mind (and schedule); Fidone's hot start; one bit of schedule normalcy

The Big Ten is back? The Big Ten is back. Let’s kick off the week with a drive now that we know who Nebraska is slated to play, and when, during an upcoming eight-game sprint.
1. Last week’s return-to-competition announcement and Saturday’s schedule unveil set the stage for the Big Ten to get back on the field beginning Oct. 24.
With games back on the calendar — though the rest of college football is showing us we should probably use pencil instead of pen for each individual game — we can get back to wondering about football-specific questions.
One that comes to mind: Revisiting Nebraska’s rebuilt set of wide receivers and what that might look like when NU takes the field in Columbus in less than five weeks under first-year coach Matt Lubick.
At receiver, sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson is the clear starting point, while junior college transfer Omar Manning has been as advertised in workouts. After that, there are several options. Freshman Alante Brown will look to continue his fast start from the winter and spring. Fellow rookie Marcus Fleming could get early looks. Redshirt freshman Chris Hickman is in a good position, too, and is an interesting player to watch given that he technically plays the same ‘R’ position as Robinson, albeit in a much different way at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. Obviously, the Huskers are also excited about the potential of freshman Zavier Betts, too. Will Nixon’s debut, remember, will have to wait after the freshman suffered a knee injury that required surgery earlier this summer.
Two walk-ons not to lose sight of: Senior South Dakota transfer Levi Falck and freshman Ty Hahn. Falck had injury problems earlier in his career but was productive when healthy. Hahn, the former Johnson-Brock standout, looked like a steal as a walk-on when he committed last winter. Both are listed at 6-2 and have more than adequate size. Can either or both push for playing time early?
2. We’ll of course get deeper into positional battles as the season draws near and we hear from players and coaches, but another area of significant intrigue is on the defensive line for Nebraska.
The Huskers have to replace Khalil and Carlos Davis and Darrion Daniels and will do it with a variety of options. Senior Ben Stille leads the way with a big group of juniors (including three juco transfers) and a promising set of younger players like redshirt freshmen Ty Robinson and Mosai Newsom.
Among the questions is how NU will handle the interior. Daniels did solid work inside last year, and his younger brother, Damion, will be asked to help fill the void in 2020. Other candidates include Jordon Riley, Keem Green and perhaps Robinson depending on how line coach Tony Tuioti decides to maximize the youngster’s time on the field.
It’s undoubtedly going to be a new-look group and one that’s going to get a stern test right out of the gates against the Buckeyes.
3. Before we move on from the positional thoughts, let’s not forget about the quarterbacks.
Junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey lead the group, with Martinez the clear odds-on favorite to start under center for the Huskers.
There are several interesting questions in Mario Verduzco’s room, including how to best deploy McCaffrey’s obvious physical skill set even if he’s not the starter.
Here’s another: Often, the quarterback position feels eligibility issues more acutely than other spots. Quarterbacks transfer, grad transfer, etc. at a high rate because there’s only one on the field (most of the time anyway).
It will be interesting to see how the NCAA’s granting of an extra year of eligibility impacts the quarterback position. There’s no governor on games now to preserve a year for a young guy like freshman Logan Smothers, which frees him up to be a true No. 3 guy rather than the situation McCaffrey was in last year when NU felt it had to keep him to a maximum of four games.
And remember: The Huskers have used at least two starters and at least three quarterbacks each of the past two seasons.
Beyond the three scholarship players, walk-ons Matt Masker and Brayden Miller provide additional depth in Verduzco’s room.
4. NU 2021 tight end Thomas Fidone verbally pledged to the Huskers just before his senior season started. Even if he didn't commit, he was still going to be playing with massive expectations due to his status as the top-ranked tight end in the country, according to 247Sports.
Fidone, the 6-5, 225-pounder, has not disappointed.
His Lewis Central team is 4-0 and he has 19 catches for 411 yards and six touchdowns. Fidone is averaging 21.6 per catch so far despite garnering significant attention from opposing defenses. He’s also caught at least one touchdown in all four games and has two multi-score outings so far.
5. A couple of updates from the Huskers’ most recent online roster: Former Michigan and Iowa wide receiver Oliver Martin (Iowa City) has officially been added and will wear No. 89. He’s beginning his NU career as a walk-on. Nixon, the injured freshman, is No. 12, though he’s not expected to be available this fall.
Also, walk-on linemen Hunter Miller and Casey Doernerman are no longer on the roster.
The latest numbers: NU has 154 players listed, split nearly evenly between 78 scholarship players and 76 walk-ons.
6. Not to be lost in all the talk about the tough start for Nebraska in its 2020 slate: That road trip to Iowa on a familiar weekend. The game’s listed as either Nov. 27 or 28 currently, but who would bet against that game being played on Black Friday? The only difference, of course, is that the Huskers then travel to Purdue and host Minnesota in December after going to Kinnick Stadium, rather than having that game round out the schedule.
Either way, though, the Hawkeyes after Thanksgiving would be a nice bit of normalcy in an otherwise wholly un-normal stretch.
The countdown is on (again).
