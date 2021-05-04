Drafted or undrafted, Husker offensive line pipeline has continued steady flow into the NFL

Qvale is still in the league. He's with the Texans.

Sirles, who earned a spot on the practice roster as a Chargers rookie and then a spot on the 53-man roster later in the season, played for six seasons before retiring after the 2019 season.

"Once you get into those later rounds, that's when you hope that you have really good agent that is on roster breakdowns where if you don't get drafted, he has a team that is the best situation for you," Sirles said. "Because at that moment, it's no longer about getting drafted, it's about going somewhere where you know you can make the team."

Now it's Farniok's and Jaimes' turn.

Jaimes, who may also play guard with the Chargers, started 40 straight games as a Husker, which he takes a lot of pride in, he told reporters Saturday after being drafted.

"I went into Nebraska to be part of a great tradition of great offensive linemen, and I don't think you could have done that on the sideline," the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder said. "I did my best to stay on the field through the little injuries and do what I could off the field to prevent major injuries, and I feel like I did pretty well.

"I think that will serve a good purpose in the NFL."

