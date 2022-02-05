Draft prospects Taylor-Britt, Domann cap Senior Bowl week by showing versatility

Former Nebraska defenders Cam Taylor-Britt and JoJo Domann showed their versatility over the course of the week in Mobile, Alabama, and on Saturday during the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Both have done that over the course of their NU careers, too, but the week of preparation gave both the opportunity to show NFL evaluators the range of their skills.

Domann, for example, is seen by some as a true safety as a professional prospect, but on Saturday during the game itself, he found himself playing mostly as an in-the-box linebacker. That was never his role over the course of six seasons in Lincoln.

In fact, Domann came to Nebraska as a defensive back and then settled into a hybrid nickel/outside linebacker role as he became one of the staples of the Husker defense the past two seasons under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.

Taylor-Britt, too, played multiple positions over his career at NU, though he played cornerback full-time in 2020 and 2021 and turned himself into one of the Big Ten's best. Back in 2019, though, Taylor-Britt moved between corner and safety, and there are some draft analysts who think he may end up playing in the middle of the secondary in the NFL.

Taylor-Britt drew praise over the course of the week after he hopped back into practice after having a tooth knocked out.

Domann checked into the Senior Bowl at a shade less than 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds.

Taylor-Britt measured in at 5-10½ and 200 pounds.

Both Domann and Taylor-Britt, along with center Cam Jurgens and tight end Austin Allen will put their skills on display again in early March at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Jurgens is not eligible to play in any of the collegiate all-star games because he has not yet graduated from UNL, but he's expected to show off his elite athleticism at the combine.

One of those three will likely be the first off the board among former Huskers this spring.

In a recent mock draft, for example, analyst Matt Miller had Jurgens going late in the third round (No. 102 overall pick) and both Domann (No. 126) and Taylor-Britt (No. 135) getting picked in the fourth round.

In his own rankings, Miller has Jurgens as the No. 97 overall draft prospect, Domann No. 99 and Taylor-Britt No. 118, while Pro Football Focus has Domann No. 84 overall and Taylor-Britt No. 111.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has top 15s by position and only Taylor-Britt, his No. 9 cornerback, cracks those lists among former Huskers.

Another former Husker who did nothing but potentially help his draft stock this week is wide receiver Samori Toure. Not only did Toure — NU's leading receiver with 898 yards this fall in his lone season with the program — catch two touchdowns earlier in the week in the East-West Shrine Bowl, but he also had a terrific downfield block on a long touchdown run by South Dakota State back Pierre Strong and also played well as a gunner on the punt team.

Toure and defensive tackle Damion Daniels are among the former Huskers who were not invited to the combine, so the all-star game was perhaps even more important for him than it was for Taylor-Britt and Domann.

Allen played in the NFLPA Bowl in Los Angeles late last month and drew overall positive reviews from the analysts in attendance there.

The group will also get a chance to take part in Nebraska's pro day, which is slated for late March.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

