Dominant win secured, Nebraska has its next challenge: 'Click the reset button now'

In 2019 there was a 42-38 comeback win over Illinois followed by a 48-7 home loss to Ohio State in a prime time ABC game with ESPN's "College GameDay" in town. A 13-10 last-second win over Northwestern was backed up by a no-show performance in a 34-7 loss at Minnesota. Late in the year, the Huskers smashed Maryland 54-7 on the road, then came home and fell behind Iowa 17-3 before losing 27-24 on a last-second field goal that had Iowa kicker Keith Duncan blowing kisses to the Nebraska sideline.

The feeling of back-to-back conference wins was last enjoyed in the frigid cold, when Nebraska followed a 54-35 win over Illinois with a 9-6 victory over Michigan State in the snow at Memorial Stadium.

"I think that's my biggest stress for the team this week. I mean yeah we kicked the crap out of a Big Ten West team but so what now? That is in the past. We won that game. Click the reset button now. Let’s win this game now," tight end Austin Allen said. "That is kind of how I am going to approach it but the biggest task at hand is this weekend. That is the Big Ten Championship for me this weekend."

It's one thing to move past the psychological scars of a deflating loss like the one Nebraska suffered at Michigan State. It's entirely another when a team is trying to maintain the momentum from its most complete performance in years.