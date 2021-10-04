Dominant win secured, Nebraska has its next challenge: 'Click the reset button now'

Scott Frost has talked often about his team needing a win to light the fuse on a climb back to national relevancy.
The Huskers emphatically got that victory Saturday in dominating Northwestern 56-7. So, the fuse might just be lit.
Now, the next step is making sure NU doesn't spill cold water all over itself.
Nebraska hasn't won consecutive conference games since November of 2018, Scott Frost's first season. Five times since, the Huskers have won a conference game, and followed it the next week by losing, often in ugly or embarrassing fashion.
"I don't know what the longest strung together win streak we have had here in my tenure but it is not very many," senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said Monday. "So that is clearly something we are focused on. A year ago that was something that was a problem for us. So just having the same focus the same intensity same everything same prep going into it the next game after a win is super important."
In 2020, Nebraska followed a 30-23 win over Penn State with a mess of a home loss to Illinois one week later that featured a weird fumble on NU's first offensive play.
Later that season, the Huskers went on the road and beat Purdue, then returned home and lost to a COVID-ravaged Minnesota squad missing more than 30 players.
In 2019 there was a 42-38 comeback win over Illinois followed by a 48-7 home loss to Ohio State in a prime time ABC game with ESPN's "College GameDay" in town. A 13-10 last-second win over Northwestern was backed up by a no-show performance in a 34-7 loss at Minnesota. Late in the year, the Huskers smashed Maryland 54-7 on the road, then came home and fell behind Iowa 17-3 before losing 27-24 on a last-second field goal that had Iowa kicker Keith Duncan blowing kisses to the Nebraska sideline.
The feeling of back-to-back conference wins was last enjoyed in the frigid cold, when Nebraska followed a 54-35 win over Illinois with a 9-6 victory over Michigan State in the snow at Memorial Stadium.
"I think that's my biggest stress for the team this week. I mean yeah we kicked the crap out of a Big Ten West team but so what now? That is in the past. We won that game. Click the reset button now. Let’s win this game now," tight end Austin Allen said. "That is kind of how I am going to approach it but the biggest task at hand is this weekend. That is the Big Ten Championship for me this weekend."
It's one thing to move past the psychological scars of a deflating loss like the one Nebraska suffered at Michigan State. It's entirely another when a team is trying to maintain the momentum from its most complete performance in years.
"I feel like when you have success, you’ve got to look back and see how you got there; how you achieved it. And I think with us, we had one of the best weeks of practice we had all year," receiver Samori Toure said. "That was the main thing people were saying after the game was, 'Hey, we’ve got to have a good week of practice, because we had a good week of practice this week, and we went out and balled out.'
"So we’ve got to make sure we’re up to the challenge."
