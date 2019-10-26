Garrett Nelson stood tall in a hallway and drew in a long breath, the kind a man takes when he has something he wants to get off his chest.
And then one of the freshmen Scott Frost hopes to build his program upon spoke some hard truths.
"A lot of former Blackshirts are probably punching some holes through some walls, and I don't blame them," Nelson said after Nebraska's defense was unable to help close the deal against Indiana.
"I'm kind of on the same level with them right now. It's disrespectful to them, disrespectful for any former Blackshirt to put on that performance."
On a day Nebraska wore its Blackshirt alternate jerseys — not so much to celebrate any great defensive effort as it was because opportunities to do so were running out — Indiana time and again wriggled out of jams, kept drives moving and slowly but surely pulled away what could have been a critical win in the Huskers' season.
"It's frustrating to wear those jerseys and have that outcome. Knowing also that that's a brotherhood and (former Blackshirts) understand that mistakes happen. But there shouldn't be a lack of effort, a lack of detail," Nelson said.
"There shouldn't be a satisfaction with just OK."
Nelson echoed the message his head coach delivered to his team in the moments after Indiana's 38-31 win that got a traditionally moribund Hoosier program to bowl eligibility.
Nebraska's offense held up its end of the deal, rolling to 514 yards, 26 first downs, and 31 points while playing a pair of backup quarterbacks.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
It wasn't enough. Indiana converted 7-of-14 third-down chances. The Hoosiers twice went for it on fourth down and had little trouble moving the chains.
With one final shot, after Wan'Dale Robinson's touchdown pulled NU within seven, to get the ball back for a chance to tie, Nebraska got Indiana to a third-and-7 with 3:07 left. Memorial Stadium mustered one more roar. Then Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey broke containment on Nelson's side of the field and ran 11 yards.
After that, the outcome was academic.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Nelson took the blame for that miscue. It's one of the details, he said, that should be taken care of before Saturdays arrive.
"Those details that we go through every day that are in our mind but that we don't really focus on, that's going to change. And I'm excited for that to change because to take the guys to the next level, take the defense to the next level, take this team to the next level, these little details that we hound on all the time, they need to get accomplished," Nelson said.
"And when they don't, we need to have guys held accountable. Everybody — from leaders to the new guys — that those details matter more than anything. And we'll get that standard set."
The standard, currently, is that Nebraska is uneven enough on both sides of the ball that any given Saturday could see a new issue arise — the "new and innovative ways to give a game away," as Frost said.
But on this day, when a stumbling offense regained its balance, the defense couldn't follow.
"I’ve been through a lot here. I done seen it all. And what (Frost) said, he told nothing but the truth. It’s just OK. A lot of things are just OK. A lot of things are just good, not great, not pushing us over the edge," junior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle said. "As players, we’ve got to kind of look ourselves in the mirror and figure out why, and figure out how are we going to take that next step so that way we can come out victorious in these kind of games."
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) gets a hand from Adrian Martinez (right) after a touchdown pass to Kanawai Noa in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) catches a first-down pass against Indiana's Marcelino Ball (9) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates a Blackshirts tackle in the first quarter against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Four T-38s fly over during the national anthem as the names of Nebraskans who have lost their lives in armed conflict since 9/11 scroll on the videoboard Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) fights for yardage as he is tackled by Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (4) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) is tackled by Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews (27) and linebacker James Miller Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska offensive lineman Boe Wilson (56) walks off the field during the game against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey makes a throw against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cheerleaders run back to the sidelines after celebrating the first touchdown against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana wide receiver Whop Philyor (1) pulls in a pass in front of Nebraska's Alex Davis in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) throws as he's about to be hit by Indiana's Micah McFadden in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey tries to get between Indiana's Andre Brown (14) and James Miller (8) on a third-quarter run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) and the Huskers coaching staff during an injury timeout in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on a third-quarter run against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) escapes from Indiana defensive players Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) breaks away from a tackle by Indiana's Micah McFadden (47) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) gets tackled by Indiana's Jerome Johnson (front right) and Bryant Fitzgerald (left) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) gets a pass interference call as he defends Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (3) in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (center) escapes from Indiana defensive linemen Alfred Bryant (92) and Sio Nofoagatoto'a Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) is pushed out of bounds by Indiana defensive lineman Alfred Bryant in second-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (23) can't quite stop Indiana running back Stevie Scott III (8) from scoring in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) makes a throw in second-half action against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska running back Wan'Dale Robinson (1) spins in an attempt to evade Indiana linebacker Reakwon Jones (7) in second-half action on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska outside linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) tackle Indiana running back Stevie Scott III Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey looks to make a throw against Indiana in second-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (center left) gets tackled by Indiana's Jerome Johnson (98) and Bryant Fitzgerald (31) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen throws out his arms to signal that Nebraska place-kicker Barret Pickering's (not pictured) field goal is no good Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson throws his arms up as Indiana's Alfred Bryant lays on him, slowing down the Huskers' momentum in the red zone in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Khalil Bryant (29) tries to take out Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller (31) tackles Indiana's Peyton Ramsey (12) Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry celebrates after a play Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Flag-bearers walk on to the field Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) goes on a first-down run in the fourth quarter as Huskers head coach Scott Frost (left) looks on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez walks on to the field Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Herbie Husker wears a U.S. Army uniform Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
The Husker student section holds up letters spelling "True Grit" before a game against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mill looks for a pass Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) shown warming up on Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field on Saturday before a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) is pressured by Indiana's Micah McFadden in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson walks off the field after the Huskers' 38-31 loss to Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey takes off on a fourth-quarter run against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after losing to Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral makes a throw as a game official signals an offensive holding penalty during second-half game action against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) can't quite defend Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) drops the ball as he's tackled by Indiana defensive lineman Alfred Bryant (92) during second-half action Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs with the ball as he tries to escape a tackle from Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) is pressured by Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden (47) Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) fumbles the ball on a hit by Indiana's Alfred Bryant in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) puts a stiff arm on Indiana's Jamar Johnson in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field after losing to Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) puts a stiff arm on Indiana's Jamar Johnson (22) in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Stevie Scott III (8) (center) is tackled by Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Whop Philyor (1) runs alongside Nebraska's JoJo Domann on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
A pass intended for Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (left) goes incomplete on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) scores a touchdown during a football game against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) shown Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska offensive lineman Boe Wilson (56) is looked at on the field after getting injured during a play Saturday during a football game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen (bottom) tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska Barret Pickering (32) is consoled after he missed a field-goal attempt against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez seen with a headset on the sideline during first-half action against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson (21) commits pass interference on Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (3) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Ty Fryfogle (3) gets interefered with by Nebraska's Lamar Jackson (21) in the third quarter
on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
ebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) makes a catch under pressure from Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (9) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) walks off the field next to head coach Scott Frost (right) during the first half against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) runs with the ball during the first half against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska Barret Pickering (32) misses a field-goal attempt against Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) gets a little help from lineman Trent Hixson, who grabs Indiana's Shamar Jones (96) on a second-quarter run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) sacks Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) has a word with an official after a penalty negated a Husker first down in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral scores the Huskers' first touchdown on Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) stands on the sidelines wearing a headset during Saturday's game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska place-kicker Barret Pickering misses a field-goal attempt on Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Indiana's Khalil Bryant (29) tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) fumbles the ball as Indiana's Jamar Johnson tackles him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) holds out the ball to try to get a touchdown Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) celebrates with quarterback Noah Vedral (16) after Vedral scored the Huskers' second touchdown Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (right) scores the Huskers' first touchdown on Saturday against Indiana at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) makes a catch under pressure from Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (9) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) breaks through the Indiana defense in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) has a word with wide receiver Mike Williams after a penalty negated a Husker first down in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez (2) and Luke McCaffrey (2) prior to hosting Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey warms up before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska recruit Laterie Kinsler (right) talks with Huskers special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt before kickoff against Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Walter E. Carter Jr. (right), the priority candidate to be the next president of University of Nebraska, with his wife Lynda Carter, watch the pregame action on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Attending his first Nebraska football game, Andre Powell from North Carolina walks around the "Remembering Our Fallen" memorial at the Husker Nation Pavilion before the the Huskers played Indiana on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Cornhusker Marching Band member Nathan McGahan performs before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) greets fans before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Braylon Quintana, 7, of Kearney greets football players before the Huskers hosted Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost greets fans before the Huskers played Indiana on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26
Nebraska fans get ready to photograph the team walking into Memorial Stadium before the Huskers played Indiana on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or
cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.