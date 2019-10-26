{{featured_button_text}}

Garrett Nelson stood tall in a hallway and drew in a long breath, the kind a man takes when he has something he wants to get off his chest.

And then one of the freshmen Scott Frost hopes to build his program upon spoke some hard truths.

"A lot of former Blackshirts are probably punching some holes through some walls, and I don't blame them," Nelson said after Nebraska's defense was unable to help close the deal against Indiana.

"I'm kind of on the same level with them right now. It's disrespectful to them, disrespectful for any former Blackshirt to put on that performance."

Your Report Card: Indiana at Nebraska

On a day Nebraska wore its Blackshirt alternate jerseys — not so much to celebrate any great defensive effort as it was because opportunities to do so were running out — Indiana time and again wriggled out of jams, kept drives moving and slowly but surely pulled away what could have been a critical win in the Huskers' season.

"It's frustrating to wear those jerseys and have that outcome. Knowing also that that's a brotherhood and (former Blackshirts) understand that mistakes happen. But there shouldn't be a lack of effort, a lack of detail," Nelson said.

"There shouldn't be a satisfaction with just OK."

Nelson echoed the message his head coach delivered to his team in the moments after Indiana's 38-31 win that got a traditionally moribund Hoosier program to bowl eligibility.

Nebraska's offense held up its end of the deal, rolling to 514 yards, 26 first downs, and 31 points while playing a pair of backup quarterbacks.

It wasn't enough. Indiana converted 7-of-14 third-down chances. The Hoosiers twice went for it on fourth down and had little trouble moving the chains.

With one final shot, after Wan'Dale Robinson's touchdown pulled NU within seven, to get the ball back for a chance to tie, Nebraska got Indiana to a third-and-7 with 3:07 left. Memorial Stadium mustered one more roar. Then Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey broke containment on Nelson's side of the field and ran 11 yards.

After that, the outcome was academic.

Nelson took the blame for that miscue. It's one of the details, he said, that should be taken care of before Saturdays arrive.

"Those details that we go through every day that are in our mind but that we don't really focus on, that's going to change. And I'm excited for that to change because to take the guys to the next level, take the defense to the next level, take this team to the next level, these little details that we hound on all the time, they need to get accomplished," Nelson said.

"And when they don't, we need to have guys held accountable. Everybody — from leaders to the new guys — that those details matter more than anything. And we'll get that standard set."

The standard, currently, is that Nebraska is uneven enough on both sides of the ball that any given Saturday could see a new issue arise — the "new and innovative ways to give a game away," as Frost said.

But on this day, when a stumbling offense regained its balance, the defense couldn't follow.

"I’ve been through a lot here. I done seen it all. And what (Frost) said, he told nothing but the truth. It’s just OK. A lot of things are just OK. A lot of things are just good, not great, not pushing us over the edge," junior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle said. "As players, we’ve got to kind of look ourselves in the mirror and figure out why, and figure out how are we going to take that next step so that way we can come out victorious in these kind of games."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Load comments