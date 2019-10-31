Nebraska football player Marquel Dismuke has cleared up his warrant a day after it was issued for missing his court date.
At a hearing Thursday, Lancaster County Judge Rodney Reuter fined Dismuke $100 and costs for driving on a suspended license.
Lincoln police pulled him over July 12 because he had no front license plate on his car. He was cited for driving on a suspended license. Dismuke was fined $150 for doing the same thing May 27.
You have free articles remaining.
In September, he pleaded guilty in the new case and was ordered to return for sentencing Wednesday. When he didn't, a bench warrant was issued.
Dismuke, a junior, has started all eight games for Nebraska this fall at safety and is second on the team with 51 tackles.