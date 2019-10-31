{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska football player Marquel Dismuke has cleared up his warrant a day after it was issued for missing his court date.

At a hearing Thursday, Lancaster County Judge Rodney Reuter fined Dismuke $100 and costs for driving on a suspended license.

Lincoln police pulled him over July 12 because he had no front license plate on his car. He was cited for driving on a suspended license. Dismuke was fined $150 for doing the same thing May 27. 

In September, he pleaded guilty in the new case and was ordered to return for sentencing Wednesday. When he didn't, a bench warrant was issued.

Dismuke, a junior, has started all eight games for Nebraska this fall at safety and is second on the team with 51 tackles. 

