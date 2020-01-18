Discipline, respect and 400-meter repeats: Why a former pupil says Lubick and Frost are 'a perfect fit'

“He was all-in and he was doing everything he could to have an edge as a coach, so as a player, that’s really reassuring that, ‘Hey, I’ve got a coach who’s doing all this stuff just because he feels like it will make him a better coach,’ so you’ve got no excuse as a player to do everything you can to be the best player you can be.

“I still think of that. When I’m a coach someday, I want to be the coach that can actually run with the kids. I want to be able to do that, and I got that from Lubick. It makes you respect the guy a lot more.”

Prukop initially was recruited by Frost from MSU to Oregon, but then Frost took the UCF job. Lubick took over as his primary recruiter and point person at the school along with Mark Helfrich, who was his position coach as well as the head coach.

Prukop had extensive day-to-day contact with Lubick, though, considering Lubick was the offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator. He ran the offensive meetings, talked game plan and, according to Prukop, called a good chunk of the plays even though Helfrich had the primary duty.