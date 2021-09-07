Dirty work: Despite modest numbers vs. Fordham, Husker defensive front feels it's off to a good start

“That first group, especially, Fordham did a good job of getting the ball out of (DeMorat’s) hands quickly and he did a nice job of getting the ball out quickly, so there wasn’t a ton of room for sacks,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “I’d like to get to the quarterback more, obviously more TFLs are better, but I thought the first group with the rotators played pretty well. …

“If you want to look at the box score and don’t watch the game, then you just see that, but I thought the front line played pretty well as that first and second group and those rotators got through there.”

Saturday’s opponent, Buffalo, played an overmatched Wagner team that didn’t record a sack and logged just one TFL in a 69-7 blowout. Needless to say, the challenge will be a bigger one for the Husker defense.

It’s a confident group, though, and one that feels like it has played well each of the first two weeks.