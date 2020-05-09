You are the owner of this article.
Dickerson, Johnson drown out negative feedback from tiny slice of NU fan base
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Dickerson, Johnson drown out negative feedback from tiny slice of NU fan base

It’s not that uncommon for the occasional standout Nebraska high school football player targeted by the Huskers to leave the state to play college ball.

After all, NU head coach Scott Frost signed with Stanford out of high school (he later transferred to Nebraska), even though his father and coach at Wood River, Larry, played for the Huskers. And that was back when Nebraska competed for national championships every year.

But it’s a little more unusual for the Huskers to lose a pair of in-state stars in the same recruiting class to divisional and conference rivals that are on the schedule every year.

The Super-State duo of Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside) and Keagan Johnson (Bellevue West) committing to Big Ten West rivals Minnesota and Iowa, respectively, in the last 30 days shakes up the NU fan base even more.

With those two in the fold, Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked No. 7 nationally by Rivals and Minnesota’s is No. 9.

Both Dickerson and Johnson have seen that local fan frustration boil over onto social media from that tiny sliver of Husker faithful who can’t take "no" for an answer, but it has not deterred them from their original commitment.

“Of course I’m gonna get some hate,” the 6-foot, 170-pound Dickerson said a few days after his commitment to the Golden Gophers on April 17. He also received offers from Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Texas, Oregon and USC. “But they can hate all they want. I made the best decision for me.”

Johnson’s father, Clester, played wingback on NU’s 1994 and ’95 national championship teams, so there was a certain expectation that Keagan would follow in his father’s footsteps. But Keagan made it clear late last week after the smoke cleared from his announcement to become a Hawkeye that support of his choice from his family and Bellevue West teammates and coaches far outweighed any negative comments from a few disgruntled Big Red fans.

“It’s time to do my own thing and blaze my own trail,” he said. “My dad was there for advice and support, but he gave me the freedom to make the decision that I thought was best for me.”

Bellevue West's Keagan Johnson commits to Iowa

The fact that the last Omaha prospect in Iowa’s receiving crew, Omaha South tight end Noah Fant, ended up being a first-round NFL Draft choice probably helped the Hawkeyes land Johnson. Iowa has averaged more than nine wins per year the past five seasons, and that stable foundation was also a factor.

But in the end, it was wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland who tipped the scales in Iowa’s favor.

“Coach Copeland has totally changed the wide receiver position at Iowa,” said Johnson, a three-star recruit nationally. “They’ve got athletic playmakers there now, and I see their offense headed in the right direction.”

Minnesota offered the four-star Dickerson before Nebraska, and that was a gap the Huskers were never able to overcome. Dickerson immediately connected with the high-energy approach of head coach PJ Fleck and his staff, and they took nothing for granted in his recruitment.

“Some schools just offered and then didn’t talk to me,” Dickerson said. “They (Minnesota) were my third offer and the fact they stayed in contact ever since showed how much they cared.

“They didn’t just treat me like another athlete, they treated me like I was a big priority for them.”

