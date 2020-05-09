Dickerson, Johnson drown out negative feedback from tiny slice of NU fan base

It’s not that uncommon for the occasional standout Nebraska high school football player targeted by the Huskers to leave the state to play college ball.
After all, NU head coach Scott Frost signed with Stanford out of high school (he later transferred to Nebraska), even though his father and coach at Wood River, Larry, played for the Huskers. And that was back when Nebraska competed for national championships every year.
But it’s a little more unusual for the Huskers to lose a pair of in-state stars in the same recruiting class to divisional and conference rivals that are on the schedule every year.
The Super-State duo of Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside) and Keagan Johnson (Bellevue West) committing to Big Ten West rivals Minnesota and Iowa, respectively, in the last 30 days shakes up the NU fan base even more.
With those two in the fold, Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked No. 7 nationally by Rivals and Minnesota’s is No. 9.
Both Dickerson and Johnson have seen that local fan frustration boil over onto social media from that tiny sliver of Husker faithful who can’t take "no" for an answer, but it has not deterred them from their original commitment.
“Of course I’m gonna get some hate,” the 6-foot, 170-pound Dickerson said a few days after his commitment to the Golden Gophers on April 17. He also received offers from Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, Texas, Oregon and USC. “But they can hate all they want. I made the best decision for me.”
Johnson’s father, Clester, played wingback on NU’s 1994 and ’95 national championship teams, so there was a certain expectation that Keagan would follow in his father’s footsteps. But Keagan made it clear late last week after the smoke cleared from his announcement to become a Hawkeye that support of his choice from his family and Bellevue West teammates and coaches far outweighed any negative comments from a few disgruntled Big Red fans.
“It’s time to do my own thing and blaze my own trail,” he said. “My dad was there for advice and support, but he gave me the freedom to make the decision that I thought was best for me.”
The fact that the last Omaha prospect in Iowa’s receiving crew, Omaha South tight end Noah Fant, ended up being a first-round NFL Draft choice probably helped the Hawkeyes land Johnson. Iowa has averaged more than nine wins per year the past five seasons, and that stable foundation was also a factor.
But in the end, it was wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland who tipped the scales in Iowa’s favor.
“Coach Copeland has totally changed the wide receiver position at Iowa,” said Johnson, a three-star recruit nationally. “They’ve got athletic playmakers there now, and I see their offense headed in the right direction.”
Minnesota offered the four-star Dickerson before Nebraska, and that was a gap the Huskers were never able to overcome. Dickerson immediately connected with the high-energy approach of head coach PJ Fleck and his staff, and they took nothing for granted in his recruitment.
“Some schools just offered and then didn’t talk to me,” Dickerson said. “They (Minnesota) were my third offer and the fact they stayed in contact ever since showed how much they cared.
“They didn’t just treat me like another athlete, they treated me like I was a big priority for them.”
The latest updates from the Nebraska football recruiting trail
Campus and in-home visits are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recruiting isn't necessarily slowing down. Here's the latest from the Huskers.
Long-standing connection makes Husker offer from Frost more special for Kearney Catholic QB Haarberg
Scott Frost, who played against Heinrich Haarberg's Kearney Catholic in high school, personally extended the offer to the Class of 2021 QB.
Nebraska has six verbal commitments for its 2021 recruiting class so far. A look at what to watch for and how the coming months shape up.
Patrick Payton is listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, and had offers from several schools including Florida, FSU and Miami.
Nebraska made a offers to a pair of defensive linemen, including a three-star recruit with offers from a small handful of Power-5 schools.
Branson Yager was planning to wait until after the pandemic to make his decision. But with his family on board, he called the Huskers back.
An important channel for Husker football, the juco level is experiencing repercussions from the pandemic with scarce resources.
The Cornhuskers are going to have to fight to keep a talented set of underclassmen from within the state border away from high-profile schools.
Both are considered three-star prospects by recruiting services.
Last year, Nebraska had six different players attempt a field goal. Now it has four walk-on commits at the position.
California quarterback (and Husker target) Peter Costelli will be deciding on a school later than originally planned, and he's not the only one.
Huskers in top group for coveted 2021 OLB T.J. Bollers; Mbow has NU on list; quarterback offers continue to flow
Who said it was a slow recruiting time? Check in on Nebraska's progress, which includes two four-star defenders having NU on their final lists.
Nebraska's going to have quite a challenge on its hands to land class of 2021 Florida linebacker Terrence Lewis, but the Cornhuskers are least…
While not surprising, the move formalizes what will become extensive changes in the college football and basketball recruiting calendars.
Nebraska continues to offer quarterbacks, as Alex Orji marks the third known offer extended to a Class of 2022 signal-caller.
Nebraska might not be able to host recruits on campus this spring, but the Huskers joined several other high-major schools in offering Nicco Marchiol.
Considering it's just about all the coaching staff can do at this point, there's plenty of recruiting talk to be had. Take a drive.
Omaha Burke sophomore Devon Jackson, like so many people around the country and the world in recent weeks, almost had exciting travel plans fo…
Paul says he has near daily communication with members of the coaching staff, building a "strong bond" that eventually sealed his commitment.
The state boasts two nationally-ranked players in the Class of 2022, including the top outside linebacker in the country.
The NU target was in a coach’s office when the NCAA banned all on- and off-campus recruiting activities. But e’s taking the disruption in stride.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!