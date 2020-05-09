Dickerson, Johnson drown out negative feedback from tiny slice of NU fan base

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s not that uncommon for the occasional standout Nebraska high school football player targeted by the Huskers to leave the state to play college ball.

After all, NU head coach Scott Frost signed with Stanford out of high school (he later transferred to Nebraska), even though his father and coach at Wood River, Larry, played for the Huskers. And that was back when Nebraska competed for national championships every year.

But it’s a little more unusual for the Huskers to lose a pair of in-state stars in the same recruiting class to divisional and conference rivals that are on the schedule every year.

The Super-State duo of Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside) and Keagan Johnson (Bellevue West) committing to Big Ten West rivals Minnesota and Iowa, respectively, in the last 30 days shakes up the NU fan base even more.

With those two in the fold, Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked No. 7 nationally by Rivals and Minnesota’s is No. 9.

Both Dickerson and Johnson have seen that local fan frustration boil over onto social media from that tiny sliver of Husker faithful who can’t take "no" for an answer, but it has not deterred them from their original commitment.