Despite 'some resistance,' Husker HC Scott Frost says NU has made progress on COVID-19 vaccination rate

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost expressed some concern with what he "perceived" his program's COVID-19 vaccination rate to be when the Cornhuskers began preseason camp late last month.

On Friday, the fourth-year coach said a big push on educating players has paid off.

"I feel really good about where we are numbers-wise," Frost said. "We'll keep working on it."

That wasn't the case a few weeks ago, but NU has made progress over the course of camp.

"We're doing everything we can to try to educate the guys," Frost said. "We had some resistance to it and Mark Mayer, our trainer, has done a really good job. We had four people come in and talk to the team in the first four days. We've provided opportunities for the guys who weren't vaccinated to get vaccinated."

One of the speakers that met with NU players was UNMC Dr. Scott Koepsell, who Frost last year called one of the most integral figures in helping the program put together its COVID-19-related protocols as players returned to campus in the spring and then operated in essentially a bubble for the summer and fall.

"Scott Koepsell, he can have my tickets for as many games as he wants for the rest of my career for the sacrifice they've made," Frost said last summer.