Despite late fumble Saturday, Husker QB Martinez is 'heart and soul of this team'

The Fresno, California, native engineered all four of the Huskers’ second-half scoring drives on Saturday night against the No. 9 Wolverines. He made several big plays, including a 20-yard dash on third-and-11 that immediately preceded NU’s first score of the night, a 46-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Austin Allen.

At the end, though, the fumble was crucial and he had chances to make a couple of plays on the Huskers’ final drive of the night, too. As such, the criticism of Martinez’s play that followed the game echoed loudly.

“I see a leader. I see someone who has complete control of this team and this offense. He’s a guy that people look to and he never disappoints when it comes to that. He's the quarterback at Nebraska. He gets a lot of criticism, and I don’t think I’ve seen anyone deal with criticism the way he does. He doesn’t let it get to him. He takes the good with the bad and he’s always moving forward.

“That’s something I think a lot of people can learn from.”

Martinez said he thinks the trials and tribulations that he’s seen over the course of his 34 starts here have put him in position to handle the continued spotlight that comes with operating in close game after close game under the microscope.