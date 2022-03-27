Describing Raiola as 'very, very interesting guy,' Nouili says new coach changes OL mentality

Nouredin Nouili took his turn in front of the Nebraska football media contingent last week and noticed the spotlight can be rather bright.

"There are so many cameras," he said with a smile as he stepped in front of easily more than a dozen reporters at Memorial Stadium, including several TV cameras.

The junior offensive guard's session was illuminating, as he shed light on one of the most important topics of spring practice. To be sure, Nebraska's offensive line has a new coach, Donovan Raiola, and a new mentality with new techniques. But how quickly will it all come together?

Husker fans obviously hope for ample improvement from a group that struggled much of last season.

For his part, Nouili, a 6-foot-4, 315-pounder, notes at least one aspect of Raiola's approach and philosophy that he especially appreciates.

"The way we come off the ball," Nouili said. "I mean, if anybody sees practice, you can see the line of scrimmage is moved immediately."

That's different than the last couple seasons, he said, where "it was a little stalling, then it was kind of moving."

Although Nebraska ranked 48th nationally in rushing last season, averaging 180.2 yards per game, lack of consistency led to an average of 27.9 points per game, which ranked 71st. The Huskers' 2.42 sacks surrendered per game tied for 82nd nationally.

Nebraska fifth-year head coach Scott Frost hired Raiola in hopes that he would produce a group that consistently fires off the ball and strikes defenders.

So far, so good. Apparently.

"Amazing so far," said Nouili, a seven-game starter at left guard last season. "Just the new techniques and new offense have been a blessing in disguise a little bit because we're working hard and getting tired at different times than we all used to.

"And the way we're running the ball right now, it's kind of crazy."

How so?

"Obviously, I can't go super-much into detail," Nouili said in a nod to the fact Nebraska wants to surprise opponents with its new-look offense led by first-year coordinator Mark Whipple. "But the new technique helps a lot. We're just coming off the ball a lot better than we usually do."

Bottom line, "We're getting off the ball faster," he said.

Although Raiola typically keeps his comments close to the vest, Frost already has praised the offensive line's work this spring on a couple occasions. Nebraska, coming off a 3-9 finish last season, has practiced nine times since Feb. 28 as it gears for the April 9 Red-White Spring Game, which represents the spring's 15th and final practice.

"I've said it a bunch, but there's been noticeable improvement to me on some of the techniques and details and fundamentals," Frost said Thursday of the offensive line.

Nebraska last season used five different starting lineups along the offensive line, eventually settling on (from left to right) Turner Corcoran, Nouili, Cam Jurgens, Matt Sichterman and Bryce Benhart for the final five contests.

The Huskers started nine linemen in all, benching four at different points for ineffectiveness.

Jurgens since has departed for the NFL, and Sichterman graduated. In other words, Nebraska's offense returns ample experience up front.

This spring, however, the Huskers are without Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka because of injuries. A 6-foot-9, 305-pound sophomore tackle from Elkhorn, Prochazka appeared in five games last season, with two starts, before succumbing to a season-ending knee injury in mid-October.

Both Corcoran and Prochazka have been vocal participants at practices, Nouili said.

The biggest change for the offensive line, of course, is Raiola. The 39-year-old spent the past four seasons as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears.

"Very, very interesting guy," said Nouili, a native of Frankfurt, Germany, who speaks several languages. "Him from being Hawaii is amazing. It makes me ask a bunch of questions. I like to ask questions."

The key question: How has the line's mentality changed?

"Coach Raiola said it once: As an offense we're trying to get better by being mentally tough, being physically tough and by being leaders on the team even if we're not vocal," Nouili said. "We're showing up every day. We're all wearing the same clothes (for workouts). We're all going (to workouts) at the same time, and that brings people with us.

"That's something we haven't had here."

